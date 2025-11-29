Lance Leipold Has ‘Fallen Short of Expectations’ at Kansas in Back-to-Back Seasons
In what has become a reoccurring story for the Kansas Jayhawks this year, the team lost in heartbreaking fashion on Friday by a score of 31-21 to the Utah Utes.
In front of a lackluster crowd for Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KU kept things close for the majority of the game, trailing only by three (17-14) with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead as they entered the redzone.
But an errant throw by Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels led to a 97-yard pick-six for the Utes to put them up 24-14. KU responded a couple minutes later with a touchdown of their own, but it wasn’t enough as the Utes scored their fourth touchdown of the day with a little over two minutes remaining to seal the victory.
It was Daniels’ third interception of the game which proved to be the difference maker for the Jayhawks as they finished the year 5-7 for the second straight year.
That means it's also the second straight year the Jayhawks have failed to reach bowl eligibility under head coach Lance Leipold, who took accountability for KU’s recent struggles after the loss.
“I have to do a better job,” said Leipold in his postgame press conference. “I have fallen short of expectations as the head coach and I have to better.”
Leipold was asked his thoughts about the program after going to back-to-back bowl games in 2022 and 2023 but failing to reach bowl eligibility these past two seasons.
“How do I look at it?” Leipold asked. “With mixed emotions. Mixed in the fact that where we’ve come as a program in a very short period of time has now become the expectation. We have to continue to look at every aspect of our program in this era of roster building and things like that and how we’re going to continue to do that and to give ourselves the best opportunities possible. But as far as two 5-7 years, complaining about expectations, we’ve underachieved, I guess by most people’s standards.”
Leipold is right to acknowledge his role in KU’s shortcomings these past couple of years and he does bear a lot of responsibility as the man in charge.
He made a bad hire last year in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and it played a significant role in Jalon Daniels’ struggles and the team’s struggles as a whole. With a roster full of seniors, the 2024-25 team had genuine Big 12 Championship aspirations and a projected win total of eight to 10 wins according to various sportsbooks, but they fell drastically short.
This year, he elevated D.K. McDonald to defensive coordinator and the KU defense ended up being one of the worst in the country, ranking No. 54 in passing yards allowed, No. 104 in rushing defense, and No. 79 in total defense.
Roster construction is also part of the reason for KU’s performance this year as the Jayhawks just did not have the pieces – particularly on defense – to ultimately reach their goals. That falls on Leipold as well.
Is Leipold the only person to blame for KU's results the past two years? No. But as the head coach, the responsibility does ultimately lie with him.
The truth is, Leipold has done so much for this Kansas football program over the last five years. He brought them back from irrelevancy and helped erase many ugly losing streaks the team had suffered for years and decades. He also got them to back-to-back bowl games for just the second time in program history.
He’s also been given everything he’s asked for.
He's gotten multiple contract extensions, a new stadium, upgraded player facilities, new offices for the coaching staff, more resources for recruiting, and a big, fat donation from super alum David Booth earlier this year – just to name a few. And it’s because of the expectations he raised at this program.
But he’s now failed to meet those expectations in back-to-back seasons.
And if those expectations (reaching a bowl game) aren’t met next year, it may very well be his last in Lawrence.