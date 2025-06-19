KU’s Brady Counsell and future Jayhawk Cru Huenfeld Win Gold Glove Awards
For the first time in program history, the Kansas Jayhawks have a Gold Glove winner.
On Wednesday, KU senior third baseman Brady Counsell was named one of this year’s NCAA Division I Gold Glove recipients, as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings Sporting Goods. Counsell is one of nine Division I student-athletes from across the country to receive the coveted award which recognizes the top defensive players in baseball.
The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winners are selected annually by ABCA coaches committees for players at every collegiate level and in high school – resulting in nine teams of Gold Glove winners (81 players total).
Counsell had a stellar year for KU and was a big reason why the team was able to set a record for regular season wins (42) and conference wins (20) as the Jayhawks finished second in the Big 12 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Playing primarily third base for the Jayhawks, Counsell had an incredible .992 fielding percentage with just one error this season. He also helped turn eight double plays and demonstrated his versatility by filling in at second base and left field as needed.
Future Jayhawk Cru Huenfeld was also named a Gold Glove winner this year. He was one of nine high school recipients to receive the award for his role playing first base at St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, Kansas.
During his senior season this spring, Huenfeld helped lead his team to a 27-4 record and the 5-A state championship as he hit .455 with 40 runs, 36 RBI, 13 doubles and four home runs.
For his accomplishments, he was named First Team All-State and the 5-A player of the year in Kansas.
The Gold Glove awards are a major accolade for Counsell and Huenfeld and signify both the level of player development happening at KU right now and how bright the future is for this program.