Kansas Baseball Finishes Second in Big 12 After Sweeping No. 14 West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks put on an impressive performance this weekend in Morgantown after sweeping one of the best teams in the country. KU defeated No. 14 West Virginia in a three-game series to capture their Big 12-leading 20th win of the season.
The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a final record of 20-10 but finished second in the league behind West Virginia due (in part) to an unfortunate technicality.
The Mountaineers played two less conference games than the Jayhawks this season after the first two games of their series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater back in March were canceled due to extreme weather conditions and an outbreak of fires in the area. The games were never rescheduled by the league, and therefore, West Virginia finished with a 19-9 Big 12 record and a slightly higher win percentage (.679) than the Jayhawks (.667) – despite the sweep this weekend.
While the Jayhawks do not get to claim the Big 12 regular season title, they do get to claim the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament this week. The seeding earned KU a first-round bye, after which they will face the winner of No. 7 seed Oklahoma State and No. 10 seed Baylor.
KU has a lot of momentum right now after winning five straight games, and with a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks may have the chance to avenge their near miss of the regular season title and perhaps earn a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks’ matchup against either Baylor or Oklahoma State takes place this Thursday at 4 p.m. CT inside Globe Life Field in Arlington – home of the Texas Rangers. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.