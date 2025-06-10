Kansas Signs Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald to 6-Year Contract Extension
The Kansas Jayhawks have locked in their head baseball coach for the foreseeable future after announcing Tuesday that skipper Dan Fitzgerald has signed a six-year contract extension.
KU had arguably its greatest regular season in program history this year, racking up 42 wins and finishing second in the Big 12 Conference. The team set single-season program records for conference wins (20), conference series wins (seven), conference series sweeps (five), road wins (20), and home runs (104).
The team’s performance earned Fitzgerald 2025 Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading the Jayhawks to a 20-10 conference finish and a No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. It was the first time a KU head coach has won the award since Big 12 play began in 1996.
"Kelly and I would like to thank Chancellor Girod, Travis Goff, Sean Lester and the entire administration for the opportunity to continue to build Kansas Baseball," Fitzgerald said. "I am so appreciative to my staff who have worked relentlessly to recruit and develop the right student-athletes. This past season was a major step forward – one that gives us a great road map for the journey ahead."
Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff shared his excitement for today’s news, commending Fitzgerald’s success and leadership on and off the field.
"This contract is a reflection of Dan Fitzgerald's remarkable impact during his time in Lawrence," Goff said. "The program's progression on the field is well documented and certainly unprecedented. And this extension demonstrates our belief that we can compete for conference championships and CWS appearances under his leadership. Dan is an elite leader and mentor for the student-athletes in his program, creating a culture of accountability, holistic excellence and strong character."
The news release stated that Fitzgerald’s contract extension is part of a “broader investment in the sport of baseball at Kansas” – including an increase in scholarships, revenue sharing for the players, and continued investments to KU baseball facilities.
Since taking over as head coach at Kansas in June 2022, Fitzgerald has reeled in the top junior college recruiting class each of the past three years and brought in the top transfer class in the Big 12 this past offseason – helping lead the Jayhawks to a record of 99-72 in his three seasons at KU.
In his first year, he doubled the team’s conference win total from 2022 and led the Jayhawks to their first Big 12 Tournament win since 2019 after knocking off No. 1 Texas.
In year two, the team finished 31-23 overall and 15-15 in Big 12 play. The 31 wins were the most for KU in five years and the 15 conference wins were tied for the most in school history at the time.
The program has seen a lot of individual success under Fitzgerald’s leadership as well, with multiple players earning All-Big 12 recognition, including back-to-back Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors for infielder Kodey Shojinaga in 2023 and pitcher Dominic Voegele in 2024.
Additionally, six Kansas players were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft – the most in the top 20 rounds in program history.
Goff certainly deserves credit not only identifying the coaching talent of Fitzgerald but taking the initiative to lock up his services with a well-deserved contract extension, as he’s done with many other KU coaches over the past few years.
Kansas baseball now appears to be in good hands for years to come.