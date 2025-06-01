Social Media Reaction to Kansas Baseball Season Ending Loss to North Dakota State
Oregon getting eliminated as a regional host after two games is the biggest upset of the NCAA baseball tournament, but Kansas might be second.
The Jayhawks got crushed by Creighton, 11-4, on Friday in their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014 and lost to North Dakota State, 4-3, in an elimination game on Saturday, marking an end to arguably the second-best season in program history.
Despite getting eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Kansas set a school record and led the Big 12 with 20 conference wins and finished tied for second in program history with 43 total wins on the season.
Still, few expected the Jayhawks' season to end the way it did -- two straight losses in the NCAA tournament against teams they were favored to beat. And before the NCAA Tourney, Kansas got smoked by TCU, 11-1, in eight innings in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals.
And social media did what it does best: let the world know how they feel, especially when they're angry or disappointed.
That's a tough pill to swallow, especially for a team that was projected to make it to the Regional Finals, and maybe even challenge Arkansas for the Regional crown.
The good news is that Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald has something going in Lawrence; now all he has to do is sustain it. Kansas should have a couple of players selected in July's MLB Draft, but after starting the season 8-0, and cruising through the Big 12 during conference play, it's hard to look at the Jayhawk season as a complete success.