Why Kansas Should Be Favored Over UConn in Allen Fieldhouse
No. 21 Kansas is set to host No. 5 UConn in a marquee home matchup as the Jayhawks look to pick up their biggest win of the season.
They are coming off a three-game stretch where they finished the Players Era tournament undefeated and took down three solid opponents, including a previously undefeated Tennessee team.
When the initial betting lines came out for the game, fans may have been surprised. The consensus of most sportsbooks has UConn as a 1.5-point favorite over the Jayhawks, even with the game being at home for KU.
UConn certainly has the better resume and team at this point in the season, but history tells us that Kansas should in fact be favored instead.
Kansas vs. UConn Betting: The Facts
Regardless of whether star freshman Darryn Peterson plays, there is an eerie, undeniable atmosphere to Allen Fieldhouse during big games. There is a reason why the Phog is considered the mecca of college basketball and perhaps the best home-court environment in the sport.
Since Bill Self took over at the helm in 2003, the Jayhawks have held a tremendous 12-1 record against AP Top 5 opponents at home. That means that in 13 tries, only one team has come out of the Phog victorious.
The last time KU and UConn squared off in the regular season was in December 2023, when the Jayhawks won 69-65 in a thrilling battle. At the time, KU was one of the highest-ranked teams in the country, but it went on to have a disastrous season by program standards.
Kansas would fall in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finish with double-digit losses. Meanwhile, the Huskies would go on to win a national title relatively easily for the second straight year under head coach Dan Hurley.
For those who watched that Jayhawk team play that season, you know just how frustrating they could be. If UConn couldn't win in Allen Fieldhouse that year, there's a good chance they won't this year either.
This logic simply reflects the nature of the sport when 19 and 20-year-old kids are going into an environment like the Fieldhouse and having 15,000+ fans making the loudest noises they will ever hear.
Can Kansas Win Without Darryn Peterson?
The storyline heading into the contest will be whether KU's lead guard suits up tonight. He has missed the past six games due to a hamstring injury and will have his status revealed sometime today by Coach Self.
The Jayhawks have shown that even without Peterson, they are capable of competing with the best teams in the country. They defeated Tennessee on a neutral site and took Duke down to the wire despite what the final score says.
This is the first big home game of the season for Kansas, and fans have been waiting to get rowdy for many months. With or without Peterson, I think Kansas is the best betting play here, especially if you can take the moneyline at plus or even odds.