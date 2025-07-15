Trio of Kansas Jayhawks Taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft
Despite an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas baseball had a season to remember this spring. The Jayhawks won a Big 12-best 20 conference games and finished with the second-most wins in program history with 43 under second-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald.
And on Monday, KU was rewarded again after having three players — Brady Counsell, Alex Breckheimer, and Derek Cerda — selected in the MLB Draft.
Breckheimer was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 16th round (480th overall) in his first season in Lawrence after transferring from Bryant and Stratton College.
The Jayhawks' closer led the pitching staff in saves (seven) and appearances (33) and touched 98 MPH on the radar gun. The righty also finished with a 5-0 record and in 48 innings struck out 50 batters.
Breckheimer still has another year of eligibility and depending on how big his signing bonus is, there's a slight chance the Wisconsin native returns to Lawrence for his senior season to improve his draft stock. And it would make some sense, but like any player who returns to school after getting drafted, there's no guarantee you'll get taken again.
And just like Breckheimer, Cerda is also a junior college transfer from Western Oklahoma State College who has another year of eligibility. Still, the Chicago White Sox were impressed enough with the Dominican Republic native and selected him in the 17th round.
In his first season in Lawrence, the outfielder slashed .279/.410/.503 with 22 extra-base hits (10 home runs) and 30 RBIs. Cerda was also 10 for 11 in stolen base attempts, recorded three outfield assists, and posted a .979 fielding percentage.
And not to sound like a broken record here, but similar to Breckheimer, depending on how much Cerda's signing bonus is, you can make a legitimate argument that the outfielder should return to Lawrence for his final year of eligibility to improve his draft stock and increase his signing bonus.
Considering how much student-athletes can make via NIL, it could potentially be even more than the signing bonus.
At the end of the day, passing on a team that drafted you is not only hard to do but also comes with some risk. So, expect both to sign with their respective MLB organizations and start their minor league careers this summer.