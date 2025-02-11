3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball Before Colorado Matchup
Kansas basketball is back at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Kansas State.
The Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) need a strong showing against a struggling Colorado team that has yet to win a conference game this season. While KU is a heavy favorite, Bill Self’s squad still has some lingering questions that could impact their postseason trajectory.
From lineup adjustments to key player performances, here are three major storylines to watch before the Jayhawks take on the Buffaloes.
Will Flory Bidunga Work Back Into the Starting Lineup?
Freshman big man Flory Bidunga has been a key piece for Kansas this season, but recently he has come off the bench in limited minutes. With his athleticism, rebounding, and rim protection, Bidunga gives the Jayhawks an edge inside.
KU has struggled with consistency in the paint, especially in defensive rotations, and getting him back into the starting five could help stabilize things. Whether Bill Self makes that move against Colorado remains to be seen, but a confident Bidunga will be crucial down the stretch in Big 12 play.
How Will Tad Boyle and Danny Manning Perform in Their Return to Kansas?
Tuesday’s game isn’t just another conference matchup—it’s a homecoming for two Colorado coaches with deep ties to Kansas basketball.
Tad Boyle, a former Jayhawk, has been leading the Buffaloes for over a decade, while his assistant, Danny Manning, is one of the greatest players in KU history.
Manning helped guide the Jayhawks to a national title in 1988 and later served as a Kansas assistant under Self. While nostalgia will be in the air, the duo faces a massive challenge—finding a way to end Colorado’s 12-game losing streak against a Kansas team eager to bounce back at home.
Can the Jayhawks Get Zeke Mayo Going?
Zeke Mayo has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but his offensive production has dipped in recent games.
Kansas needs him to be a consistent scoring threat, especially from deep, to complement their inside attack. Against a Colorado team that struggles defensively, Mayo has an opportunity to get back on track.
If he can find his rhythm early, it could open up the floor for the Jayhawks and take pressure off Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson. A strong performance from Mayo would be a great sign for Kansas as it looks to build momentum heading into the final stretch of Big 12 play.
Kansas is heavily favored, but with key lineup decisions, a historic homecoming for opposing coaches, and the need to get key players rolling, there’s plenty to keep an eye on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.