3 Biggest Questions of the Offseason for Kansas Basketball

Since St. John's defeated Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend, the Jayhawks have been looking ahead to the following campaign. The 2025-26 roster was a senior-heavy group that will lose a lot of production to graduation or the NBA Draft.



Although the next few weeks will provide a bit more clarity into KU's offseason outlook, there is still a lot of uncertainty in Lawrence. Most fans have no clue how this pivotal offseason is going to unfold.

There are some big questions going into the upcoming campaign for Kansas. However, these three are the biggest the program has to answer.

3. How Will the Transfer Portal Be Utilized?

Despite landing some big-time names in the transfer portal over the past few years, it has not been too kind to the Jayhawks. Highly touted acquisitions like AJ Storr did not pan out for KU, and even some more productive players like Hunter Dickinson left the university as polarizing figures.

This past offseason, Kansas went two for three on its transfers, getting terrific production from Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White but missing on Jayden Dawson and his 3-point shooting ability. It was one of the better portal cycles of the NIL era, but far from perfect nonetheless.



This transfer cycle will be one of the most important the program has ever assembled due to the magnitude of the players departing. KU may have to replace all five of its top leading scorers and will somehow need to make up for the offensive production of freshman phenom Darryn Peterson in an already ineffective offensive scheme.

2. Which Key Pieces Will Return?

Nowadays, predicting who is going to enter the transfer portal in the offseason is virtually impossible. Players may still survey their options on the open market even with a favorable playing time outlook if they are seeking more NIL compensation.



The biggest question marks surround the frontcourt tandem of Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller. Both of their decisions could go either way in the next few weeks.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) yells out in the final minute of play during the game against BYU Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bidunga was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year winner and had a breakout season as a sophomore, averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per night. He has received consideration as an early second-round draft pick and has even been linked to some top programs in the transfer portal.



Tiller had a mediocre finish to the season and struggled severely in the postseason, but the redshirt freshman still offers a lot of promising attributes to his game. He started 31 of KU's 35 games this year and would have the starting power forward spot locked up if he decides to return.

1. Is Bill Self Returning, or Will KU Search for a New Coach?

The biggest question this offseason is not who the players on the roster will be, but who the coach on the sidelines will be. Head coach Bill Self has to decide whether he will return to Lawrence for his 24th year after leaving retirement on the table in his exit press conference following the tournament loss.



The two-time national champion has struggled to keep up since NIL and the transfer portal became prevalent, bowing out in the first weekend of March in four consecutive seasons. In the past three years, all of his squads have lost 11 or more games and faltered down the stretch in conference and postseason play.

Additionally, Self has had his fair share of health issues, leading to three hospitalizations in the past few years. In that span, he has received four stents in his heart for blocked arteries and other cardiovascular ailments.



The entire Kansas offseason will be shaped by Self's decision to return or call it quits. Having to search for a new head coach would completely change how the program approaches everything.