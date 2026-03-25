5 Head Coaches Kansas Should Pursue if Bill Self Retires

With the Kansas basketball season ending in heartbreaking fashion this past Sunday, there are growing concerns about head coach Bill Self's future at the university. There is a ton of speculation that the 63-year-old Hall of Famer will call it quits this offseason, as he has battled health issues and program struggles over the past few years.



Thinking about KU basketball after Coach Self may feel like a bizarre thought for some. I, for one, am younger than the beginning of his tenure when he took over at the helm in 2003, and many people only know the Jayhawks with him on the sidelines.

However, it has become evident that Self has been mulling retirement since he began experiencing cardiovascular problems in 2023. Another early exit in March this year may have sealed the deal.



There have only been eight head coaches in Kansas history, making his successor one of the most pivotal hires of the modern era. If Self does retire this offseason, these are five coaches AD Travis Goff should consider pursuing as his replacement.

5. Ben McCollum (Iowa)

McCollum, 44, has quickly established himself as one of the best coaches at the collegiate level this year. He led Drake to the NCAA Tournament last year before making it to the second weekend of March after recently taking down top-seeded Florida in a massive upset win.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum talks to a referee against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McCollum is an alum of Northwest Missouri State, making him familiar with the Midwest region. It wouldn't be surprising if he headed one state West to land the Kansas job.



Granted, McCollum is the least experienced nominee of this group, but he is someone at least worth monitoring. He could be another name down the road if Self retires in another year or two and he builds an even stronger resume.

4. T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State)

In his fifth season at Iowa State, Otzelberger has become a familiar face for Kansas fans. He has guided the Cyclones to several victories over KU in Hilton Coliseum and is one of the top coaches in the Big 12.



Otzelberger's age of 48 makes him a bit older than some other candidates, but he is still someone who could remain in Lawrence for years to come. He is a defensive-oriented coach who values glue guys and hustle players, much like Self, making him a smooth transition.

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger greets Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball head coach Bill Self before Iowa State and Kansas men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Otzelberger has struggled to make a deep NCAA Tournament run since he took over, he is hoping to get past the Sweet 16 for the first time this year. If he falls short again, he might feel he needs a program with resources like Kansas to get over the hump.

3. Dusty May (Michigan)

The same coach who took FAU to a Final Four three years ago is now looking to do the same at Michigan, where he boasts one of the most talented rosters in the country. May would be an outstanding option to be the program's ninth-ever head coach.



He is an offensive-minded guru who has led some high-scoring teams over the past few seasons. It would be a breath of fresh air compared to what Jayhawk fans have seen from recent lackluster offenses.

May is only in his second year at Michigan, and it is worth noting that the program is an NIL powerhouse that may not let him walk away. Still, it would be a disservice not to at least approach May with a lucrative offer and gauge his interest.

2. Tommy Lloyd (Arizona)

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self greets Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of every factor aside from his age (51), Lloyd's qualities make him feel like the top option for the Jayhawks. He is the cream of the crop when it comes to coaching and a class act who would fit seamlessly with the program.



Across five years at Arizona, Lloyd has compiled an incredible 146-35 record and is currently guiding his team on another deep March run. He has built some of the best defenses in the sport over the past few years and coaches similarly to Self in his prime.

Lloyd has proven he can win at a high level in the NIL era and is doing so in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball. Poaching him away from Arizona would not only land Kansas a premier coach, but also change the landscape of the Big 12.



Lloyd and Self have always spoken highly of one another and share mutual respect. There is no question that Self would give his stamp of approval for Lloyd to take over. If he shows any interest in coming to Lawrence, KU cannot afford to miss out.

1. Todd Golden (Florida)

One year removed from winning a national championship, it feels unlikely that Golden would leave this early in his tenure in Gainesville. However, the Kansas job is the type of opportunity that only comes around once or twice in a lifetime.



The 40-year-old is one of the brightest, most innovative young minds in the game, having risen quickly through the coaching ranks. He was previously the head coach at San Francisco and an assistant at Auburn before taking over the Gators.

Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts during the NCAA March Madness opening round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former player at Saint Mary's, Golden has a player-first mindset and is charismatic on the sidelines. It speaks volumes that he was the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to win a national title.



Golden received a contract extension with UF following last year's title run, but he is making several million less annually than Self is. Kansas would likely be one of the only schools that could pry him away from Florida.