Kansas Needs More Production From Darryn Peterson’s Supporting Cast

Darryn Peterson's play on the court in recent weeks has left a lot to be desired. While his availability concerns have eased and he is playing over 30 minutes a night, his efficiency has dropped significantly in what has been a rough shooting stretch.



It's easy to look at his numbers and say he hasn't been playing well, but fans also need to critique the players around him. He has been receiving virtually no help from his supporting cast during this slump.

Going into the NCAA Tournament, the Jayhawks will not go far if they are a one-man band led by Peterson. His teammates need to step up in a big way if KU plans to make it out of the first weekend.

Why Has Darryn Peterson Struggled Lately?

Over his last seven games, Peterson is averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, which is not much different than his season averages. However, his shooting percentage during this span has dipped to 36.3%, along with a poor 27.3% clip from 3-point range.



Teams have begun to figure out how to guard Peterson as more film has been developed on him, and it has become abundantly clear that opposing defenses can direct most of their attention his way. Every time he touches the ball at the top of the key, he is immediately swarmed by a double team and is forced to take a contested jumper or pass out to his teammates.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the Big 12 Tournament loss to Houston, members of the starting five not named Peterson connected on a combined five made field goals. This included dreadful shooting nights from Melvin Council Jr. (1-for-14), Tre White (2-for-8), and Flory Bidunga (1-for-4).



There is no denying that when Peterson is on the floor, he is one of the most talented players to ever don a Kansas uniform. But when the players around him are unable to consistently hit open looks and pick him up on his off days, the Jayhawks become a very vulnerable squad.

Even if KU's bench unit continues to struggle, there is no reason the starting lineup should be playing as it has been in recent weeks. There is no scenario where Kansas can make a deep run in the tournament if Peterson's supporting cast does not improve.



Yes, Peterson needs to be better, but it is nearly impossible for him to excel when defenses focus entirely on him because the other four players on the court are not scoring threats. Simply put, the Jayhawks will only go as far as their supporting cast allows Peterson to take them.