3 Instant Observations From Kansas Basketball's Blowout Win over Texas A&M-CC
Coming off a road loss to North Carolina, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks were in dire need of a bounce-back win to bring the vibes back up.
KU did come out on top by a score of 77-46, though there is now more concern around Darryn Peterson after he missed his first contest of the year with the lingering cramping issue that has limited his minutes.
Regardless, it was a feel-good victory for the Jayhawks, and certain players stood out. Here are some takeaways we drew from tonight.
3. Sloppy Offense Led to Turnovers
The offense doesn't have much guidance when Peterson is off the court. Sloppy offensive sets and poor passing led to 18 turnovers for the Jayhawks tonight.
Some were toward the end of the game when the outcome was already decided, but it is still too high a number nonetheless.
For a team that only assisted 18 baskets tonight, there is no reason for something like this to happen. A 1:1 assist-to-turnover ratio is obviously not going to cut it against stronger opponents.
Even when Peterson is active and is simply getting a breather, the offense must learn to maximize its shot attempts without giving the ball to the other team.
2. Even Without Peterson, the Defense Is Suffocating
On a positive note, the defense was incredible at times today, and it may be even better when Peterson is off the court.
The Islanders shot just 19-for-59 (32.2%) from the field and knocked down one of their 14 attempts from beyond the arc. Granted, they didn't exactly put up the most well-advised shots, but the Jayhawks were pressuring them all night.
And considering the offense gave Texas A&M-CC several opportunities for fastbreak points off those aforementioned 18 turnovers, it is impressive that the Jayhawks held them under 50 points.
1. Kohl Rosario Has His Confidence Back
The biggest takeaway from tonight was the play of freshman Kohl Rosario, who finally broke out with a game-high 16 points. He added five rebounds and a block on 6-for-10 shooting.
All of his misses came on 3-point attempts, but Rosario was flying high all night, soaring to the rim for multiple alley-oop dunks.
There is clearly room for improvement with his game, but this performance may have been the confidence booster he needed after a rough start to his collegiate career.
Maybe the mustache was holding him back, as he finally shaved it tonight to give him a new look.