Three Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Blowout Win Over Davidson

Monday night's 90-61 win over Davidson was one of the most impressive victories of the season for Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks limited mistakes on the defensive end, shot 57.8% from the field, and knocked down 11 3-pointers en route to a stress-free win.



This performance was further proof that KU is capable of playing well without star freshman Darryn Peterson, who was held out for his ninth game of the season.



Regardless, KU picked up its 10th victory of the year and ended nonconference play on a strong note as it prepares for UCF on Jan. 3. Here are some takeaways from the win.

Three Takeaways From Kansas vs. Davidson

Dec 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts to play against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No. 3: 3-Point Shooting Was a Strength

Three players knocked down multiple 3-pointers, including Illinois transfer Tre White, who connected on four of five attempts. He continued his excellent inaugural season as a Jayhawk and is now shooting a career-best 43.2% from beyond the arc.



As a team, Kansas shot 11-for-21 from three, easily its best percentage in a game this season and the second-most made threes since the North Carolina matchup.



If the Jayhawks can be this effective from beyond the arc without Peterson in the lineup, the sky is the limit when he eventually returns.

No. 2: Kohl Rosario's Confidence Soars

Rosario had practically played himself out of the rotation following a recent stretch of poor performances. When given an opportunity in KU's win over Towson last Tuesday, he went 1-for-6 from deep and looked uncomfortable offensively.



However, in the second half against Davidson, Rosario received a noticeable confidence boost after seeing a few shots fall. He knocked down consecutive threes and finished 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Dec 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) dunks the ball against the Davidson Wildcats during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At one point, Rosario looked willing to shoot any time he touched the ball. The Jayhawks desperately need his 3-point volume, and the team's ceiling rises significantly if he can build off this performance.



Aside from missing his first two-pointer of the season on a tough layup attempt, this was about as much as fans could have asked for from Rosario.

No. 1: Starters' Contributions Led the Way

While bench contributors like Rosario certainly played a role, this was arguably the best all-around performance from the starting lineup all season.



Each member of the starting five scored in double figures, and their impact was highlighted by a 40+ plus-minus effort from Melvin Council Jr.

KU jumped out to an early lead, which allowed Bill Self to go deeper into his bench once the game was out of reach. Even Jamari McDowell, who typically isn't a starter, looked impressive and knocked down multiple 3-pointers.



Consistent production from the top of the rotation will be crucial for the Jayhawks moving forward.