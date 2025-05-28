KANSAS

5-Star 2026 Guard Planning Visit With Kansas Basketball

Kansas is one of several schools involved in the recruitment of Ikenna Alozie, who may schedule a visit with the Jayhawks soon.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
As the offseason progresses, more and more recruits in the 2026 class are beginning to narrow down their college list.

The Kansas Jayhawks remain involved with several top prospects, including 5-star guard Ikenna Alozie.

In a recent On3 interview, Alozie revealed his plans to take an official visit to KU in June.

While a date has not been officially set, Kansas is one of the schools Alozie said he would like to see before making his college decision. 

Additionally, the 6-foot-2 point guard plans to take trips to Kentucky, Gonzaga, Louisville, and Houston. He has made previous visits to Arizona and Washington on the West Coast.

The New Jersey native is On3’s No. 9 overall player and No. 1 ranked point guard in the Class of 2026.

A strong scorer, Alozie possesses lightning-quick speed and impressive playmaking skills to make him a dominant guard.

He attends Dream City Christian School in Glendale (AZ) and played for the Utah Prospects in the 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit, leading them to a U17 title last year.

The playing of incoming freshman Darryn Peterson could influence Alozie’s decision, as he is interested to see how Kansas will handle a fellow top-tier guard talent.

“I can take my time,” Alozie told On3. “They’ve got DP (Darryn Peterson) coming in this year, and I’m excited to see how he plays for them and how he adapts to their system of basketball, then I can go from there.”

Considering that KU made a splash on the recruiting trail by adding Peterson in the previous recruiting class, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bill Self continued to pursue another highly-rated guard for the 2026-27 roster.

