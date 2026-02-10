5 Stats That Define Kansas' Statement Win Over No. 1 Arizona

No. 9 Kansas welcomed No. 1 Arizona to Lawrence on Monday night for a highly-anticipated top-10 clash. After star freshman guard Darryn Peterson was ruled out just minutes before tipoff and Arizona controlled the first half before extending its lead to ten in the second half, Kansas appeared poised to see its seven-game win streak come to an end.

Instead, the Jayhawks, led by guard Melvin Council Jr. and big man Flory Bidunga, came roaring back and grabbed a late second-half lead that they never let go off. Here are five key stats that explain how Kansas knocked off the previously-unbeaten Wildcats.

5 stats that explain Kansas' win over Arizona

Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas’ second-chance points: 19

The glass was a key area of concern for the Jayhawks heading into this one, as the visitors entered the contest with the second-highest average margin on the boards in the country (plus-13.4).

Yet Kansas actually registered three more second-chance points (19) than Arizona (16) and only lost the battle of the boards by four. Bidunga and fellow big man Bryson Tiller led the way, combining for 18 total rebounds, including six offensive boards from Bidunga alone.

Arizona’s second-half field-goal percentage: 37.1

Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Head coach Bill Self is known for his defensive brilliance, and it has been on full display with this Kansas club – especially in the second half on Monday night. The Jayhawks forced the Wildcats into tough shot after tough shot, heavily contesting any midrange pullups or bunnies, and sending back any shots attempted at the basket.

Bidunga’s rim protection was once again exceptional, but it was a full team effort, as the guards sat in gaps and funneled everything into Bidunga while Tiller also served as a secondary shot blocker (finished with two blocks).

Melvin Council Jr.’s minutes: 40

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) sets up a play against Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not up for debate: Council’s stat line was not pretty. 6-for-25 from the field is a staggering number – but it got the job done. He played all 40 minutes, shot 10-for-11 from the free-throw line (notably hit his freebies down the stretch), added six rebounds and six assists while playing stellar defense on the other end.

He got the Jayhawks timely buckets and was excellent pushing the pace in the open floor. Sometimes, the best offense can be just getting the ball up on the rim. And Council had no problem doing that, as he attacked downhill all night long, creating opportunities for putbacks – which the Jayhawks took advantage of with those aforementioned 19 second-chance points.

Flory Bidunga’s field-goal percentage: 72.7

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball against Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One cannot overstate the impact of Bidunga. He finished with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, had 10 rebounds and blocked three shots while also adding a steal and going 7-for-9 from the charity stripe.

He takes nothing off the table, is a dominant force on defense and consistently finds ways to give the Jayhawks free points. Bidunga was the best version of himself on Monday night, scoring his 23 points without ever forcing anything – evident in his sterling efficiency of 72.7 percent from the field.

The made free-throw disparity in Kansas’ favor: 13

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) reacts after scoring against Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To win close games, you have to hit free throws. It’s a non-negotiable. And the Jayhawks did just that. Shooting a spectacular 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) from the charity stripe, including a handful of late ones, Kansas was able to close out the contest and hand Arizona its first loss of the season.

On the flip side, the Jayhawks managed to keep the Wildcats off the charity stripe, as the visitors shot just 14 free throws (only made eight of them). Kansas’ final number of free throws was inflated due to late fouls from Arizona, but, even without those, the Jayhawks would’ve won the free throw battle as Council’s rim-attacking prowess drew a handful of whistles, as did Bidunga’s aggression.