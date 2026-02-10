Three Thoughts After Darryn Peterson-Less Kansas Upsets No. 1 Arizona

Coming into tonight, Kansas had never defeated an AP No. 1 team in five previous tries inside Allen Fieldhouse. That streak ended in one of the most improbable wins in the venue's history.



The Jayhawks overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat the previously unbeaten Arizona Wildcats, who entered the night ranked No. 1 in the country. The Jayhawks did it without freshman Darryn Peterson, who was a late scratch due to flu-like symptoms.

Behind major contributions from Peterson's supporting cast, KU fed off its raucous crowd to pull off its eighth consecutive victory. Here are three instant takeaways from the thrilling showdown.

3. Loudest Allen Fieldhouse Has Been Since?

From tip-off until the final buzzer sounded, the crowd inside Allen Fieldhouse was rowdy in a way it had not been all season. The environment felt even more electric than it did when BYU came to town a week and a half ago.



Even as the Jayhawks fell behind by double digits and briefly looked in trouble, the crowd willed them back into the game and never let the energy disappear. The student section in particular easily delivered its best showing of the year.

While Arizona was rather unfazed by the noise, it became a factor in the closing minutes. Nights like this are a reminder that the Phog should never be underestimated.

2. Big Men Alternate in First and Second Half

Bryson Tiller kept KU in the contest through the opening half, scoring a team-high 14 points and knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. He finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.



The second half belonged to Flory Bidunga in the paint, who scored 13 of his 23 points after the break and sealed the win with a decisive game-ending block. Bidunga added six offensive rebounds and three blocks, recording his third double-double in his last five games.

Tiller was quiet late and Bidunga was limited early due to foul trouble, but together, they anchored Kansas in the absence of its top offensive option.

1. Most Collective Team Effort of the Season

It is hard to put into words how connected this group looked today. The first half featured unexpected contributions from reserves like Jamari McDowell, who finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and four steals.



Melvin Council Jr. led the offense and, despite shooting an abysmal 6-for-25 from the field, still felt overwhelmingly impactful. Whether their shots fell or not, the Jayhawks played together and trusted one another every possession.

The best example of this came late when Tre White, who had struggled earlier and was benched for much of the second half, stepped in and calmly knocked down two game-icing free throws. That one moment entirely showed the identity of the 2025-26 Jayhawks. And is it wrong to say this team plays more cohesively when Peterson is not in the lineup?

