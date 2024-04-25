Addition of AJ Storr Bolsters Flexibility
The Kansas Jayhawks have been very active in the transfer portal so far this spring with the possibility of adding more, if rumors are to be believed. But the recent signing of guard AJ Storr, formerly of Wisconsin, is a huge get for the Jayhawks.
AJ Storr was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this past season at Wisconsin and his range of skills is something that the Jayhawks missed badly in 2023-24. He has nice size at 6-foot-7 and was one of the most sought-after shooters in the portal. Storr averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over the course of the season. His numbers essentially doubled from his freshman year at St. John’s (8.8 PPG, 1.9 RPG) and with a master like Bill Self at the helm, many expect his numbers in 24-25 to increase or at the very least compete with what he posted this past season. His 32% from behind the arc is a little low, but the versatility that he brings to the lineup will only help Kansas.
Listed as the same size as KJ Adams, Storr could easily slot into the power forward position from the wing spot so many envision him playing, perhaps opening up Hunter Dickinson, as well as shooters like Zeke Mayo and Riley Kugel. Last year, Storr scored 20 or more points in 11 games, which no one in a Kansas uniform outside of Dickinson can even come close to approaching.
Storr shot 48.2% from two-point land, so he has his flaws, including having to shoot a high volume of shots to get his points, but with the aforementioned scorers on the floor and with the patented Bill Self ball movement, both his three-point and two-point percentages should rise while in Jayhawk colors.
AJ Storr ticks all the boxes for a Kansas team that wilted down the stretch due to injury and lack of depth. Having an explosive scorer who can do it in transition and in the half court from inside and behind the perimeter is exciting for Kansas fans.
And the crazy thing is that Bill Self might now be done yet.