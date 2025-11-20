Analyst Warns Kansas of Troubling Stretch if Darryn Peterson Remains Out
For the third season in a row, the Kansas basketball team could be in for a double-digit loss season.
Bill Self's Jayhawks fell to North Carolina in the second game of the season on the road and were then defeated by Duke in the Champions Classic.
Prior to Tuesday's loss, CBS Sports analyst John Rothstein talked about the Jayhawks on his show College Basketball Now and spoke about the concern regarding Darryn Peterson's hamstring injury. The insider warned that if Peterson's absence lasts much longer, the Jayhawks could be in for a rough stretch.
"Peterson's injury could not come at a worse time for the Jayhawks," Rothstein said. "It's a major disservice to college basketball if he does miss an extended period of time. Hamstrings can nag for a really, really long time unless they are taken care of."
"Early on in the season, if this rendition of Kansas does not have Darryn Peterson, they could be in for an incredibly, incredibly difficult stretch," he concluded.
In the three games KU has played without Peterson, the offense has looked shaky, and the team does not seem to have much of a direction. While Flory Bidunga and Tre White have taken on bigger roles, neither of them should be relied on as primary scorers within an offense.
The group certainly showed a strong effort against a top-5 Duke squad, but inconsistent offensive production made it difficult for the Jayhawks to stay in the game.
MORE: Kansas Basketball’s Offensive Efficiency Is a Real Cause for Concern
On a brighter note, it does not sound like Peterson's absence will persist much longer. Following the Duke game, Coach Self told reporters that he expected him back sooner rather than later, potentially by next week when KU begins the Players Era Festival.
Rothstein went on to add that Kansas would need Peterson to come out victorious in their two guaranteed contests in Las Vegas. I, for one, am pretty confident that the Jayhawks are capable of defeating two middle-of-the-pack ACC teams, with or without him on the court.
One would assume that Tuesday's showing changed his mind a bit, but what Rothstein said about a potentially rough stretch is absolutely correct. This unit won't be able to compete with top schools like UConn and NC State later in nonconference play if Peterson remains out.
The Jayhawks need him back badly, or they could be staring at several more losses before conference play.