Analyzing Kansas Basketball’s Potential Path in the Players Era Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks have gotten off to a 3-0 start to the 2026-27 campaign, defeating a pair of tune-up opponents and then steamrolling Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Their challenging schedule will continue on Tuesday when they partake in a three-game tournament in the Players Era Festival.

Bill Self brought the program to the event for the first time last year, where the Jayhawks went 3-0 and finished third overall. Not long ago, KU inked a five-year extension through the 2030-31 season to remain committed to the showcase.



The obvious allure of the Players Era Festival is the prize money that comes with it. Participating schools average over $1 million in NIL compensation, and the winner of the tournament earns an extra $1 million in performance-based NIL money. Kansas secured $300,000 in NIL funding for coming in third place in the 2025 edition.

Only one school is guaranteed to compete against KU. The others all depend on how the opening matchups play out. Let's dive into the potential path the Jayhawks will face in the Players Era 8.

Rounds 1 and 2 (Nov. 17/18): UNLV and Auburn/West Virginia

The Jayhawks open up their competition on Tuesday when they take on the hometown UNLV Rebels in Michelob ULTRA Arena. While Kansas figures to enter this contest as considerable favorites, UNLV did finish the Mountain West preseason poll ranked No. 4 in the conference and features a dangerous, high-volume scoring option in former Missouri guard Sebastian Mack (21.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG).

Should KU take care of business and advance to the second round, it will meet the winner of Auburn vs. West Virginia. That presents an unusual concept since the Jayhawks already host the Mountaineers to open conference play on Jan. 2, but this one wouldn't count toward the Big 12 standings.



The same logic applies if the Jayhawks lose to UNLV; they will draw the loser of Auburn and West Virginia's showdown in the consolation bracket.

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) reacts in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 Players Era Festival third place game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a definitive answer to who the more "favorable" opponent would be between Auburn and WVU. The Tigers currently sit No. 29 in KenPom rankings nationally, while the Mountaineers are nine spots behind at No. 38. AU also just lost by double digits at home to Arizona, though.

Round 3 (Nov. 19): Florida/Notre Dame/Rutgers/Houston

The championship round of the event is where things could really get interesting. On the other side of the field, Houston will face Rutgers tomorrow before Florida battles Notre Dame. The most likely scenario involves a pair of top-10 teams in Houston and UF squaring off in the semifinals.



There's a very strong chance that Kansas plays either of those schools in the third and final stage of the tournament, which would be a huge opportunity for Self and his squad to make a statement on the national stage. Picking up a top-10 victory on a neutral site this early in the season would go a long way in the national polls.

The Gators entered the campaign as consensus favorites to win it all after bringing back Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, and Alex Condon. Houston would be an equally formidable threat, as KU fans have gotten to know Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars' brand of basketball quite well since they joined the Big 12.

It won't be easy for the Jayhawks to go undefeated in the Players Era Tournament for the second consecutive year — especially without Melvin Council Jr. in the lineup — but the Jayhawks have the talent to navigate this challenging field.

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