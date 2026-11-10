How Melvin Council Jr.’s Absence Will Impact Kansas Basketball’s Rotation

One week into the college basketball season, the Kansas Jayhawks received a huge injury blow with the loss of Melvin Council Jr. The seventh-year senior broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot and will undergo surgery in the coming days.



In a statement released by Bill Self yesterday, KU's head coach said he anticipates the veteran guard to return "around the start of the conference season." That's nearly two months away, though, and certain players will have to step up in his place over the next couple of months.

Kansas' Melvin Council has suffered a broken foot and will undergo surgery in the next few days, per release.



The Jayhawks are hopeful that Council will return for the start of Big 12 play.



Averages 8 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 9, 2026

Council started all 35 games for the Jayhawks a year ago and filled the same role through the first two contests this season. Which bench player will seize the opportunity and replace Council? Here's the current projection for the new starting five.

Kansas' Projected Starting Five Until Melvin Council Returns

Right now, all signs point to Leroy Blyden Jr. taking over the lead guard spot rather than a forward like Keanu Dawes getting the nod.

Guard Guard Guard Forward Forward Leroy Blyden Jr. Taylen Kinney Tre White Tyran Stokes Trey Kaufman-Renn

Blyden has looked excellent early in his tenure at Kansas, averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals across two appearances off the bench. A year ago at Toledo, he won the MAC Rookie of the Year award and was the second-leading scorer on the Rockets.



His lightning-quick speed and ability to score downhill should provide a welcome boost to the Jayhawks' starting lineup. While Blyden may not bring the same leadership or intangibles as a seasoned veteran like Council, he's a strong on-ball defender who can create problems for opposing ball handlers.

One area where Blyden actually surpasses Council is his outside shooting. He was a prolific 3-point sniper at Toledo in his first season, shooting long balls at a 40.7% clip on 5.6 attempts per night. For all the positive attributes Council brings to the floor, his struggles from beyond the arc often contribute to stagnant offensive possessions.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) reacts after a three point basket made against Fordham Rams during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Nov. 2, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although there is still a lingering possibility that someone like Dawes or Christian Reeves enters the opening group, Self repeatedly said before the campaign began that he wanted to start at least four perimeter players at all times. With the unexpected addition of Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is functioning as a small-ball five, Blyden fits what Self is looking for stylistically.

Up until Council recently rejoined the squad via a temporary injunction, the Jayhawks were actually comfortable with Blyden playing 30 minutes per game as a starter. That shouldn't change just because Council returned, especially when there is still a chance the NCAA strips him of his eligibility altogether.

The Jayhawks will play their first game without Council in the fold today when they compete against Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Fans will find out how the reconfigured starting unit performs in his absence.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.