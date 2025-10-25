Two Kansas Non-Conference Games Must-Watch Matchups by Andy Katz
Playing in the Big 12 means the Kansas Jayhawks have a tough schedule each year. However, they also play high-level programs in their non-conference schedule, and it does not go unnoticed.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz ranked his top 10 non-conference games, and a pair of Jayhawk games made the list. Among the list, Katz listed Kansas vs Duke at No. 7 and UConn at Kansas at No. 9.
A game that could be ranked higher on the list, Kansas vs. Duke, is a highly competitive matchup. This contest is full of talent and will hopefully live up to the hype like the year prior.
Two potential No. 1 draft picks will face off in Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson.
Kansas will need to execute at a high level to pull out a win in New York City. Besides Cam Boozer, Duke returns key players in Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster.
Evans is due for a breakout year and is definitely capable of doing so. The Blue Devils also have Dame Sarr suiting up for his freshman year, an athlete who almost took his talents to Kansas.
For the first time since December of 2023, UConn will return to Allen Fieldhouse to seek revenge against the Jayhawks. The Huskies, highlighted by standout junior Solo Ball, are longing for a trip back to the National Championship.
Although they lost some talented players, Dan Hurley knows how to both coach and recruit, and will make any game competitive. The Jayhawks will once again have home court advantage, but they should not take this matchup lightly.
This Kansas team has a lot of potential, but there are some noted weaknesses that could keep them from winning games. The biggest one has to be the lack of experience in the Bill Self system.
Flory Bidunga is the one returning player, and even he attempted to find a new home. Nonetheless, this squad seems to be taking the high road, with the entire team feeling positive and excited about this upcoming season.
Although this game was not mentioned on the list, the Jayhawks jump into their loaded schedule quickly, with the second game of the season being against No. 25 ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
It should be an exciting year for Jayhawks fans, as Bill Self recently had high praise for the team. He and his squad are refusing to go out like they have the last few years.