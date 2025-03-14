Arizona Gets the Best of Kansas Basketball in the Big 12 Quarterfinals
Kansas Basketball is taking an early exit from the Big 12 tournament for the second time in three years following a loss to Arizona in Kansas City on Thursday.
The Jayhawks haven't been in Big 12 Tournament finals since 2023, ending a pre-NCAA Tournament season when it started out as the nation's No. 1 team and is still trying to find its way.
The Wildcats were in total control of their environment in the second matchup in just five days, walking away with the 88-77 victory over the Jayhawks.
Arizona and Kansas went back and forth, trading blows early in the first half, but it was the Wildcats leading at the half 45-37.
The Jayhawks took their first lead since the 19:10 mark in the first half on a Dajuan Harris Jr. triple seven and half minutes into the second the half
Arizona would go on to regain the lead with a dunk from Henri Veesaar with 6:13 remaining in the game, and they never looked back.
Kansas had three players in double digits including another double-double from Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes.
Zeke Mayo led the Jayhawks with 20 points shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 5-for-12 from three.
Harris Jr. found his three point shot and posted 16 points shooting 4-for-4 from three in a team-high 38 minutes.
As for the Wildcats, it was Veesaar and KJ Lewis who led the charge as both finished with 19 points off the bench, shooting a combined 13-for-22 from the field.
Trey Townsend added another 16 points and Caleb Love finished with 11 points in the quarterfinal victory.
Arizona will go on to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, and Kansas will return to Lawrence to regroup in preparation for the NCAA Tournament.