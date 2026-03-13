In a sequence of events that literally everyone could see coming, the Big 12 has done away with its now-infamous glass court for this year's conference tournament.



Sure, the move comes only after the tournament has reached the semi-finals, but perhaps better late than never?

Kansas head coach Bill Self had plenty to say about the court after the Jayhawks beat TCU on Thursday night.



"'I don't think the traction was as good as what we're used to, but I didn't think it was awful," Self said. "I thought it was probably not perfect, but not awful. But with guys, if there's a chance anybody's gonna slide or slip, I think the league is smart, the commissioner is smart to make sure that's not the story."

"I didn't notice us slipping as much. I personally didn't think it was as big a deal," Self said. "But if you study it and watch the games throughout the day and maybe even some tonight, it seemed like to me there were a lot of steps sliding one or two inches that didn't look quite as clean. So it's a cool looking floor, but I'm excited that the talk tomorrow will be about the semifinals as opposed to the court."

After the conference decided to move on from the LED Glass court, social media reacted like only social media can in such circumstances.

Big 12 Glass Court Memorial Video

🪦Big 12 glass court: March 2026 - March 2026 pic.twitter.com/E7OrJmYLuU — Iowa Everywhere (@IowaEverywhere) March 13, 2026

Let's be real for a second: it would have only been a surprise if there wasn't a highlight video remembering the court that couldn't last two whole weeks.

Jeff Goodman Saw Enough

The floor is already being replaced.



Good. Riddance. pic.twitter.com/hiCBR0odZL — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2026

The Big 12 wasted no time getting rid of the old court and putting in the regular hardwood after Thursday's quarterfinals games concluded.

Big 12 Displeasure

Based on the last Big 12 Board of Directors meeting, we should have know they were going to use a wacky basketball court. pic.twitter.com/whGh28gWus — Jeff Dennis (@windfarmtx) March 13, 2026

Love for the Big 12 LED Glass Court

I liked the Big 12 LED glass basketball court pic.twitter.com/eHYpdmPpS7 — Tim Sullivan (@T_R_Sullivan) March 13, 2026

I'm with you on the concept, Tim. Unfortunately, its functionality during those pesky basketball games left more than a little to be desired.

What a Year for the Big 12

Some top Big 12 headlines in 25-26:



War on tortillas

Backtracking on a glass court#TheYearOfYormark — Forney Dog 🌵 Ŧ (@maddhombre) March 13, 2026

It's perhaps the best conference in college basketball this season, but it will be remembered for this court.



Awesome.

Why Did Change Take This Long?

I guess we are restarting every big 12 game. You have now changed a MAJOR variable in the outcome of this event. What a complete disaster.



People have been siting the court is slippery since the start. Why are we just now making a change. — Blogging Pokes (@PokesBlogging) March 13, 2026

Unserious Move by the Big 12

The Big XII tournament being played on a 94x50 iPhone is one of the most unserious things I've ever seen. — PD Web (@abovethebreak3) March 12, 2026

Just three games remain in the 2026 Big 12 Tournament, which will all be played on the traditional wood surface.



Friday - Semifinals:



No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona: 7:00 p.m. CT



No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston: 8:30 p.m. CT (estimated following first game)