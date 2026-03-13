College Basketball Fans React to Big 12 Tournament Glass Court Change
In a sequence of events that literally everyone could see coming, the Big 12 has done away with its now-infamous glass court for this year's conference tournament.
Sure, the move comes only after the tournament has reached the semi-finals, but perhaps better late than never?
Kansas head coach Bill Self had plenty to say about the court after the Jayhawks beat TCU on Thursday night.
"'I don't think the traction was as good as what we're used to, but I didn't think it was awful," Self said. "I thought it was probably not perfect, but not awful. But with guys, if there's a chance anybody's gonna slide or slip, I think the league is smart, the commissioner is smart to make sure that's not the story."
"I didn't notice us slipping as much. I personally didn't think it was as big a deal," Self said. "But if you study it and watch the games throughout the day and maybe even some tonight, it seemed like to me there were a lot of steps sliding one or two inches that didn't look quite as clean. So it's a cool looking floor, but I'm excited that the talk tomorrow will be about the semifinals as opposed to the court."
After the conference decided to move on from the LED Glass court, social media reacted like only social media can in such circumstances.
Big 12 Glass Court Memorial Video
Let's be real for a second: it would have only been a surprise if there wasn't a highlight video remembering the court that couldn't last two whole weeks.
Jeff Goodman Saw Enough
The Big 12 wasted no time getting rid of the old court and putting in the regular hardwood after Thursday's quarterfinals games concluded.
Big 12 Displeasure
Love for the Big 12 LED Glass Court
I'm with you on the concept, Tim. Unfortunately, its functionality during those pesky basketball games left more than a little to be desired.
What a Year for the Big 12
It's perhaps the best conference in college basketball this season, but it will be remembered for this court.
Awesome.
Why Did Change Take This Long?
Unserious Move by the Big 12
Just three games remain in the 2026 Big 12 Tournament, which will all be played on the traditional wood surface.
Friday - Semifinals:
No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona: 7:00 p.m. CT
No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston: 8:30 p.m. CT (estimated following first game)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.Follow NickShepkowski