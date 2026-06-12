Kansas Basketball’s Scheduling Matrix for 2026-27 Big 12 Play Revealed

The 2026-27 Kansas basketball schedule is all but set now that the Big 12 has released its scheduling matrix. Jayhawk fans now know who the team will take on in conference play and how many times they'll see them.



KU received a favorable draw in this scheduling matrix for the most part, with its mirrored opponents for home-and-home matchups being Iowa State, Kansas State, and Baylor — all of those schools are the same as last year besides Arizona, which was replaced with BU. The other 12 schools in the conference will take on the Jayhawks just once.

Dates for the conference games themselves were not released, but this gives us a good idea of how the schedule will play out this season. Let's dive into who and where KU will take on in league action.

Kansas' Big 12 Home Games

Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia

Bill Self and Co. will take on Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse for their lone meeting this upcoming season. Iowa State, Kansas State, and Baylor will also make the trip to Lawrence as part of the conference's double-play format.



Most of those schools are teams the Jayhawks will be expected to beat, whether at home or on the road. The toughest challenge will be Texas Tech, which defeated Kansas 78-73 in Allen Fieldhouse the last time it visited the Sunflower State in 2025.

Kansas' Big 12 Road Games

Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Utah

The road schedule looks a bit trickier for this group. They will take on Arizona and Houston, arguably the two most formidable preseason teams in the conference, on the road in two environments the Jayhawks have mightily struggled in over recent years.



The team will also travel to BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, and Utah for away contests sometime between the beginning of January and the beginning of March.