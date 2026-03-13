Kansas Coach Bill Self Comments On LED Glass Floor At Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 Conference tried to be innovative by partnering with ASB GlassFloor and installing an LED video sports floor for the conference tournament at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

In theory, the fan experience would be enhanced by dynamic court designs, shot charts, interactive games for fans during timeouts and immersive animations displayed by the court during games. But in practice, the floor was slippery enough to be considered an injury risk.

So following Thursday's quarterfinal games, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark announce the LED floor will be removed and replaced by a traditional hardwood court.

“After consultation with the coaches of our four Semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the Tournament," Yormark said in a statement. "We look forward to a great Semifinals and Championship Game.”

Bill Self comments on glass floor at Big 12 Tournament

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self talks to media following a game against Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Self brought the Jayhawks to Kansas City on Monday to test out the court prior to the tournament after hearing it had a different feel than a normal court.

"Yeah, but I don't think that meant anything," Self said of the trial run. "There were seven other teams that practiced the same day we did, doing the same thing."

Self said he didn't have any involvement in the decision to remove the glass floor. It had already been decided when he was told of the news, and he agreed with the conference's decision.

There were some instances of slipping and concern around Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson being injured because of the court.

Christian Anderson said he was done for the day regardless of the score after hurting himself in the groin area on a slip in the second half of Texas Tech’s loss to Iowa State.



“I think going back to the normal court is the way to go,” he said postgame. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/8s5pN65CZ2 — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) March 12, 2026

Self didn't think the court was "awful," but he agreed it should be removed if there is any injury risk.

"'I don't think the traction was as good as what we're used to, but I didn't think it was awful," Self said. "I thought it was probably not perfect, but not awful. But with guys, if there's a chance anybody's gonna slide or slip, I think the league is smart, the commissioner is smart to make sure that's not the story."

"I didn't notice us slipping as much. I personally didn't think it was as big a deal," Self said. "But if you study it and watch the games throughout the day and maybe even some tonight, it seemed like to me there were a lot of steps sliding one or two inches that didn't look quite as clean. So it's a cool looking floor, but I'm excited that the talk tomorrow will be about the semifinals as opposed to the court."

If there was better execution from a traction standpoint, Self thought the court's graphics could be an interesting addition to the tournament. He also had another suggestion for the design.

"In theory, if it wasn't slippery, it's good. I mean, in theory. The one thing I would like, I would like for it not to be gray. I'd like for it to look like wood, to make it lighter," Self said. "Because if you watch it on TV, to me it looks dark. But when it's all lit up and everything, you gotta admit it's kind of cool. But not to the extent of risking somebody maybe getting nicked up."

Self's Jayhawks overcame any obstacle that may have been created by the court and defeated No. 6 seed TCU 78-73. With the win, No. 3 seed Kansas advances to face No. 2 seed Houston Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Kansas won the lone regular season matchup 69-56 on Feb. 23 at Allen Fieldhouse, but Houston managed to finish two games ahead of the Jayhawks in the conference standings at 14-4.

With a great slate in store on Friday, Self wants to leave discussion about the floor in the past and focus on basketball.

"Tomorrow needs to be about the two games, and not about somebody slipping on the floor," Self said.

If Kansas defeats Houston, it would advance to play in Saturday's conference championship game at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN against the winner of Friday's game between No. 1 Arizona and No. 5 Iowa State.