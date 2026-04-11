Bill Self and Kansas Conduct Zoom Call With Potential Visitor Terrence Brown

The Kansas basketball program has lost six players to the transfer portal through the first few weeks of the offseason, setting up what should be an eventful couple of months for Bill Self's squad. The Jayhawks have numerous roster holes to fill following the expected departures of all five starters from the 2025-26 team.



While KU has yet to land a commitment, it is keeping an eye on several top players on the open market. The latest to emerge on the Jayhawks' radar is Utah transfer Terrence Brown.

The incoming senior from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is beginning to narrow down his list of schools. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, he conducted a Zoom call with KU on Friday and is expected to make a visit to campus sometime next week.

Utah transfer guard Terrence Brown, who was third in the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game, has completed a Zoom call with Kansas and will “most likely early next week” take a visit to Lawrence, the Journal-World has learned.https://t.co/U2EY6AmTdy — KUsports.com (@KUsports) April 11, 2026

Brown has also set up a visit with fellow blue-blood North Carolina on Monday, Apr. 13. A recruiting battle between two of the best schools in the sport should make for some interesting drama.

Terrence Brown is An Elite Scoring Guard

With a visit to Lawrence approaching, Brown immediately becomes one of the top names to watch for Kansas. The prolific scoring guard would be a strong addition to the roster.



Standing at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Brown lacks size but makes up for it with his shot-creating ability. He averaged 19.9 points and 3.8 assists on 45.3% shooting in his first year at Utah before entering the portal.

Prior to his stint in Salt Lake City, Brown spent two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC. As a sophomore, he led the conference with 20.6 points and 2.2 steals per game, earning All-NEC First Team honors along with the league's Most Improved Player award.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Jamari McDowell (11) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Self and his coaching staff became familiar with Brown this season when Utah and Kansas met in Allen Fieldhouse this past February. In that game, Brown didn't have his best shooting night, but still finished with 16 points and four steals.

It is no surprise that the program is monitoring several transfers in the Big 12 who stood out with their individual performances against KU. Self has seen firsthand just how much of an impact Brown can have on a game, and his peskiness as an on-ball defender makes him an ideal backcourt option.



We should learn more about Brown's recruitment in the coming days as his visit to UNC begins. For now, circle Brown as one of the Jayhawks' top scoring targets in the portal.