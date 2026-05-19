Three Kansas Players Who Should Benefit From Tyran Stokes’ Talent

The addition of top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes is what has made an otherwise quiet offseason for the Kansas basketball program worthwhile. For the second year in a row, Bill Self was able to land the No. 1 recruit in the country after letting Darryn Peterson run the show a season ago.



While Stokes and Peterson possess completely different skill sets, the former is expected to lead the offense in the upcoming season. Stokes is an incredible athlete who can score at the rim with ease thanks to his strength and frame.

In addition to what he brings as a scorer, he is also an underrated playmaker who will often operate as a point forward for the Jayhawks. He will make these three teammates in particular much better.

3. Dennis Parker Jr.

Coming off a strong junior year at Radford, Parker played a significant role in the Highlanders' offense. He attempted 12.7 shots per game and often had some inefficient nights due to the workload he had to carry on a much weaker roster.



But when Parker shares the floor with Stokes, he should be able to fit into his role much more comfortably. All of the attention that Stokes garners on the offensive end will help Parker excel as a downhill scorer and create more isolation opportunities.

2. Christian Reeves

Reeves is the Jayhawks' projected starting center, assuming his recovery from shoulder surgery goes well. He should be a major beneficiary of having a player like Stokes orchestrating the offense at the top of the key.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Reeves has never played with a talent of Stokes' caliber, even during his time at Duke. Stokes' playmaking and facilitating ability should give Reeves countless opportunities for easy finishes at the rim.

1. Leroy Blyden Jr.

No player should benefit from Stokes' presence more than Blyden, who is coming off a freshman season at Toledo where he took home MAC Rookie of the Year honors. His reliance on the 3-point shot makes Stokes an even more important piece in the offense.



When Stokes draws double teams and extra help defense on drives to the rim, players like Blyden will receive far more open looks. He is the most dangerous outside shooter the Jayhawks have on paper, attempting 5.6 threes per game at a 40.7% clip last year.

Blyden and Stokes could form one of the most exciting offensive duos in the entire Big 12 Conference. Expect plenty of highlight-reel plays from them in 2026-27.