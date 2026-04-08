Kansas Transfer Portal Tracker: Which Jayhawks Have Entered the Portal?

Kansas is set to be one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason. Bill Self is back for his 24th year at the helm in Lawrence, making the next few weeks a crucial period for him and his coaching staff.



Although the Jayhawks will be top suitors for many talented players on the open market, there are also several KU players testing their value in the portal. A total of five Jayhawks have already done so, leaving the team with just one returner at the moment.

It is difficult to follow exactly how many transfers there are across each school. Use this portal tracker periodically to see which players are staying and leaving the program.

Apr. 7: Jamari McDowell Transfers

McDowell became the fifth and potentially final Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Texas native played sparingly in 2023-24 and 2025-26 after redshirting what would have been his sophomore year. He was one of KU's top bench contributors this season, offering outside shooting and defensive intensity.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Jamari McDowell (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Apr. 6: Elmarko Jackson Transfers

Jackson decided to enter his name into the transfer portal the day before it officially opened. The former 5-star recruit was once a highly touted prospect out of high school, but he struggled to meet expectations in his three years in Lawrence and will now look for a larger role at a new school.

NEWS: Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore is a former top-25 recruit.https://t.co/frSN51qkOS pic.twitter.com/sT7sHk1WeP — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

Apr. 6: Paul Mbiya Transfers

Despite his breakout performance in the NCAA Tournament, Mbiya ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal. The lengthy big man spent one year at KU and played sparingly as a true freshman, so he will now explore new opportunities elsewhere. It is worth noting that he was previously committed to Will Wade and NC State before backing out and joining the Jayhawks.

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Paul Mbiya (34) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Apr. 6: Bryson Tiller Transfers

Tiller's departure was the second of the offseason and left Kansas with zero returning starters for next season. The redshirt freshman had a tough stretch to end the year but averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds across 35 contests.



An Overtime Elite product, Tiller has the tools to develop into a star. Retaining him appears slightly more conceivable than some others like Bidunga, but it is still not the most likely outcome.

NEW: Kansas forward Bryson Tiller plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton confirms. https://t.co/Wtvq6lSoKJ pic.twitter.com/Ey9Bzbf0OZ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 6, 2026

Apr. 2: Flory Bidunga Transfers, Enters NBA Draft

Five days before the transfer portal officially opened, Bidunga announced his intentions to test the NBA Draft waters while also entering the transfer portal. This was not a surprise after some midseason chatter about a potential transfer, but it was still a major blow to potentially lose the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.



Bidunga is already gaining traction with several other programs, and a return to Kansas does not seem likely. Coach Self will have to search for a new starting center for the 2026-2027 season.