Bill Self and Kansas Extend Offer to Class of 2027 Phenom Jalen Davis

While Bill Self and Kansas are attempting to round out their 2026 recruiting class amid the Tyran Stokes recruitment, the coaching staff is already scouting players in the following graduating class. The Jayhawks made a significant recruiting move on Monday by offering Class of 2027 phenom Jalen Davis.



A consensus top-20 prospect among the nation's rising juniors, Davis is one of the most coveted players in his class. KU is going hard in its pursuit for this extremely talented combo guard.

l am Blessed to receive a D1 offer from the University of Kansas #notcommited pic.twitter.com/qU2f8Bbwvh — Jalen Davis (@I_hoop360ja) April 27, 2026

A rising senior at Bremerton High School in Washington, Davis is a versatile scorer at all three levels and projects as a terrific college player. He stands at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, but has made a name for himself with his defensive intensity.



Davis recently wrapped up a weekend on the Adidas 3SSB circuit for 17U players. Playing for the club Slow Grind Elite, he averaged 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across four games during that stretch.

He's made a name for himself at Bremerton, where he won the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for Washington State this past season and has already scored over 2,000 career points. His success has led to local programs keeping a close eye on him, such as Gonzaga, UCLA, and Washington, where he has taken his lone official visit.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) goes up for a basket during their 75-57 regional round victory over Renton on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the University of Puget Sound's Memorial Fieldhouse. | MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although his high school is just over an hour away from UW's main campus, Davis is still exploring his options elsewhere. He has received scholarship offers from Big 12 programs like Houston, Texas Tech, and now Kansas.



According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 19 player in the outlet's Composite rankings for the Class of 2027 and the No. 2 combo guard. Here's what Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein had to say about him following his strong showing this weekend:

"To say it plainly, Davis is being used in ways that translate to the next level, and that's not the case for everyone on this list," he wrote. "He's getting some reps both on and off the ball, coming off different types of screens (again, both on and off the ball), making reads, and showing he can be a scoring threat at all three levels."



It may be difficult to lure him away from West Coast schools if Davis prefers to stay close to home, but Kansas is looking to gain an early edge in his recruitment. If the Jayhawks are able to land him, they would be off to a phenomenal start to the 2027 class alongside current KU pledge Javon Bardwell.