Kansas Target Tyran Stokes Creates More Uncertainty With Ominous Post

Most Kansas fans can probably agree that they just want the Tyran Stokes recruiting saga to conclude. The top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 has dragged out his decision multiple weeks into the offseason, leaving the Jayhawks with plenty of unwanted roster uncertainty.



He's expected to make his college decision "soon," whenever soon is. But could a school not named Kansas or Kentucky still be in the running for the Rainier Beach High School phenom?

Said it on radio earlier today, but think we are inching closer to a Tyran Stokes commitment. #kubball



Feels like this goes along with that. pic.twitter.com/FgW8PkbDdu — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) April 20, 2026

Stokes reposted a graphic on his Instagram story yesterday highlighting his top three schools. Making a surprise appearance was Oregon, which hasn't been closely linked to him as of late but may be gaining momentum in his recruitment.

New Competition in the Tyran Stokes Sweepstakes?

Oregon has long been vying for Stokes' services, offering him over two years ago and hosting him on an official visit in September 2025. Multiple schools have reportedly shown interest in Stokes over the past year, like Vanderbilt, Gonzaga, and Washington, but none of those rumors stuck for very long.



There were some murmurs that Stokes would consider schools in the Pacific Northwest, particularly after he transferred to Rainier Beach following his previous stint at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Even as a Louisville, Kentucky native, Stokes has maintained strong ties to the West Coast for quite some time.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) celebrates during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bill Self and the Jayhawks have appeared to be in a good position to land Stokes for a while, especially after UK was unable to secure a commitment from him when he made an unexpected trip to Lexington last week. Most recruiting outlets still have KU labeled as the frontrunner, including a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports with medium confidence.



We know we shouldn't be putting too much stock into Stokes' social media activity, as he is clearly in no rush to make a decision. However, including Oregon in that Instagram post is at least something worth monitoring moving forward.

Whether you're a Kansas or Kentucky fan, everyone can concur that Stokes' antics have been tiresome, to say the least. The longer he takes to decide, the less certain Kansas' coaching staff can be about who it needs to pursue in the transfer portal.