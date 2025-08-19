Bill Self and Kansas Hire Tony Bland as New Assistant Coach
In what has been an eventful offseason, the Kansas Jayhawks made another move to their coaching staff on Tuesday.
According to multiple reports from ESPN, head coach Bill Self hired Washington assistant coach Tony Bland to join the KU coaching staff for the upcoming season.
Bland is a former college basketball player who competed at Syracuse before finishing his career at San Diego State.
After his playing days, he transitioned into coaching and served as an assistant at his alma mater, SDSU, until 2013. Following that stint, he moved to USC and spent four years with the Trojans before an abrupt end to his tenure.
Bland was dismissed from the program after being connected to the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.
He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and was officially fired by USC in January 2018.
Ironically, Kansas was also included in that same case for several years and received five Level I violations from the NCAA before eventually moving past the scandal.
The decision to bring Bland aboard raised some questions, but the program made sure to be careful in its vetting process, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.
"KU extensively vetted Bland's entire background, per ESPN sources," Thamel wrote. "The school went through what sources called as extensive of a background check as they've ever done."
After leaving the NCAA for a few years, Bland rebuilt his career by becoming a high school head coach in Los Angeles.
Bland’s strong ties to the West Coast could be valuable to the program on the recruiting trail.
He returned to the Division I scene last season as an assistant at Washington, where he stayed for one year. Now, he is presumably set to join Self’s staff in Lawrence for the foreseeable future.
His addition comes just days after the official departure of assistant coach Chase Buford. Buford spent one season with KU after previously serving as a head coach in the G League, but he accepted a new assistant job with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.
Norm Roberts, Self's longtime right-hand man, also left the Jayhawks this offseason after announcing his retirement.
Bland is the second new assistant this offseason, joining former KU star and NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn.
Self’s current staff now features Kurtis Townsend, Jeremy Case, Joe Dooley, Vaughn, and Bland on the sidelines.
After three consecutive early exits in March Madness, it was likely needed for Self to revamp the coaching staff, and he seems to have gotten his guy in Bland.