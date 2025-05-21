Kansas Basketball Great Jacque Vaughn Joins KU Coaching Staff
Kansas head coach Bill Self has made a big move to address the vacancy on his coaching staff for this upcoming season as it was announced Wednesday that former Kansas basketball great Jacque Vaughn would be filling the open assistant coaching spot left by the retiring Norm Roberts.
Coming out of high school in Pasadena, California, Vaughn was one of the top point guards in the country. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 1993 McDonald’s All-American Game. Despite scoring only six points in the contest, Vaughn racked up 13 assists – a McDonald’s All-American Game record that still stands to this day.
Vaughn committed to Roy Williams and KU over offers from some of the best coaches and programs in the country at the time, including Arizona (Lute Olsen), Indiana (Bob Knight), Georgetown (John Thompson II), and others.
He was a four-year starter who garnered several accomplishments over his Kansas career.
Known for high basketball IQ, leadership, and unselfish play, Vaughn became the all-time leader in assists (804) in school history by the time he graduated in 1997. In his span as a Jayhawk, he was named a two-time Academic All-American, the 1996 Big Eight Player of the Year, and Second Team All-American in 1997.
Vaughn now returns to KU with a lot of coaching experience at the NBA level.
He first got his taste of coaching as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs under Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich, who was once an assistant coach at KU under Larry Brown during the 1986-87 season.
After two years under Popovich, Vaughn left to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic. However, the team struggled to produce, and after three years and a 58-158 record, Vaughn was fired midway through the 2014-15 season.
Vaughn then joined the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach – a role he held for six years (2016-2022) before being promoted to head coach following the departure of then-Nets head coach Steve Nash. His time at the helm didn’t last long though as he was fired (some argued prematurely) in February 2024 after the team started the season with a 21-33 record.
Despite Vaughn’s struggle as a head coach in the NBA, his ability to connect with players and his experience in the pros should help KU not only with recruiting but with player development as well.
Self expressed his excitement and adulation for Vaughn in the announcement shared on Wednesday afternoon.
"We're very excited to welcome Jacque and (his wife) Laura into the fold," Self said. "I've known Jacque from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people. I think he will be an excellent addition to our program, while also serving as a great mentor, coach and representative of Kansas basketball."
It's a full-circle moment for Vaughn who now gets to coach at the school which helped shape him into the player, coach, and person he has become.
"I'm truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater and join Coach Self's staff as an assistant coach," Vaughn said. "The game of basketball has provided me the incredible privilege to mentor, coach, and compete alongside some of the best in the game. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring those experiences back to the school that means so much to me. It's a blessing to once again be part of the Jayhawk tradition."