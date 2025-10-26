Kansas Recruiting: Is Bill Self Playing the Long Game With Tyran Stokes?
The Kansas basketball program recently picked up its fourth commitment in the Class of 2026 earlier this week, landing 4-star shooting guard Luke Barnett.
The sharpshooter from Mater Dei High School officially gave KU the No. 1 recruiting class in the upcoming cycle, continuing Bill Self's dominance on the trail.
However, fans from two blue-blood fanbases are still awaiting the decision of one key player who might be the most coveted recruit in the country, and that is No. 1-ranked prospect Tyran Stokes. Despite widely being considered a Kentucky lean, Stokes has yet to make a decision well into October.
For months, analysts have projected Stokes to commit to UK. Four of On3's top recruiting experts logged predictions earlier this month in favor of the Wildcats, with the consensus being that Oregon and USC have fallen out of contention.
But still, Kansas apparently remains in the picture as the second in line to land Stokes' services in case something goes awry for Mark Pope. It has been for more than six months since it hosted him on an official visit in Lawrence back in April, even though Kentucky has long been seen as the favorite.
Why are the Jayhawks such a constant in his recruitment if everyone believes he is Lexington-bound? Well, there could be several explanations.
Stokes might be using KU as leverage to drive up NIL offers from Kentucky's donors, or perhaps he is simply delaying his decision to focus on his upcoming high school season and tune out the noise.
Either of those explanations is possible, but it doesn't change the fact that Coach Self has not given up on him yet.
Joe Tipton, perhaps the biggest name in the recruiting industry, didn't count out the Jayhawks yet in his prediction article last week.
"After checking back in with sources, most still believe UK is the favorite, but I believe Kansas is the Wildcats’ biggest competition," he wrote. "If I was forced to make a prediction, it would be Kentucky, but I’m not counting out Bill Self and the Jayhawks."
There is a reason the program has been so persistent in recruiting the Notre Dame High School standout. Stokes is a 6-foot-7 high-flying forward with freakish athleticism and one of the most complete physical profiles in recent memory.
He is projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft and would become the second consecutive No. 1 overall recruit to commit to KU, following the footsteps of Darryn Peterson.
Everyone will tell you it’s a long shot, and maybe it is. However, there has to be a reason Kansas continues to hang around in this recruitment.
Until Stokes officially commits elsewhere, it is far too early to rule out Self and Co. pulling off one more recruiting miracle to cap off the 2026 class.