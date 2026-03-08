What Kansas HC Bill Self Said After Jayhawks' Regular Season Finale

Kansas picked up a much-needed victory over K-State on Saturday to round out its regular season. The Jayhawks scored a season-high 104 points in one of the program's best offensive performances in recent memory.



After the win, head coach Bill Self went to the podium to discuss his team's performance. The Hall of Famer also spoke about the festivities the program held for Senior Day and shared his thoughts on the celebration.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to the crowd following the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On his thoughts on the win and if it could have gone better:

"I think that was the point. Saw the ball go in the hole, and everybody got a chance to play, all that stuff. We didn't guard. And we got to be better at that, obviously, a lot. But we needed to have a win, and we needed to have it probably in the fashion in which it came today. So it was a good afternoon for us. You really look at it. Tre made shots. Melvin, 17, 10 and 8. Flory 6-of-6. And the best Darryn has moved in a long time. The only one we got to get going as of today would be Bryson, but I thought the bench was better. So it's amazing to me how you guys will look at bench points. Well, today we had 56, so I guess our bench situation was much better."

On having multiple players perform at a high level:

"You're not going to win. I don't know that you always have to have all five playing well, but you need to have all five playing together, when you're out there. But today, we got production from, really, four guys. What was it, 23, 27, 14 or whatever. So yeah, that was great. I think it is important that you have more balance. The last two games we played, even though there weren't as many open looks, we shot the ball miserably. So it's good to see the ball go in."

On what the offense can carry into the postseason:

"Well, to be honest with you, the way that it kind of works in our sport, as you guys know, I don't want to go as far that it's a make-or-miss league or whatever, but when you get open looks, you got to make 50% of them, at least. And when you don't, if you get 20 open looks, you make 10 and three of them are threes, that's 23 points. If you get 20 open looks, and you make five, like we've been doing. Did you run worse offense, or did you just not finish the plays? I think our guys are better shooters than what we shot out in Arizona, but today was nice."

On how the seniors played:

"I thought they did great. And Wilder got a great look wide open to start the game. Justin Cross got a great offensive rebound, and I think he may have walked, or they called something or a foul right after that. I actually thought they did fantastic. And I have to be honest with you, I was a little nervous. That was kind of a makeshift lineup out there, but I thought they did great."

On recognizing every player for the senior speeches:

"I didn't want anybody to feel left out, to be honest. To do the senior speeches, and then you don't recognize Flory or DP. And then if you recognize Flory and DP, why wouldn't you recognize the other guys? So that's why we did that. I do like our guys, and I think they like each other. But we just haven't played on the defensive end, competing like we need to do. Because there will be other games where we don't make shots. Can you still win those games?"

On how Council convinced him to bark after the game:

"He didn't, I don't know. He didn't convince me of that. You guys heard the first bark I put out there, which reminds me as much of Melvin as the second one. So but you know what? We all have a friend that you wish that you were more like, that they just don't give a crap, and they just go say or do whatever and live. And we all get hung up in politically correctness. I know I do as a coach and all that stuff. Isn't it nice? Isn't it refreshing to see somebody that, hey. Whatever people think, they think. I just want to go enjoy it and have fun. And I think that's what makes him different in my opinion ."

On Tre White's career-high as a Jayhawk:

"I thought he was great. I actually thought Tre, to start the game, was definitely going for the most threes and a career high. God almighty, he was pulling the trigger every opportunity. But I thought the second half, I thought he played really, really well."

On how he feels about the team's identity going into the tournament:

"I don't know about the identity. I still think we got to make other people play bad. I still think that we've shown, over time, that we can be inconsistent shooting the ball. So we've got to make people play bad. But, that's the best he's has moved all year long for 40 minutes, without question. So hopefully that's a positive moving forward. So I thought, and you guys saw how easy it was for him. Just so easy, and he didn't even make threes. What did he take? One or two threes today? That's why I told him after the game 'Gosh, you turned down looks.' I still think his best ball is still in front of him."