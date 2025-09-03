Bill Self and Kansas Offer Ralph Scott: Jayhawks’ Next 2026 Target?
The Kansas Jayhawks made a significant recruiting move to open the month of September. According to his X page, 4-star forward Ralph Scott received a scholarship offer from KU on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7 wing was an under-the-radar prospect for quite some time, but Scott is now attracting interest from multiple premier programs throughout the country as he is up to 11 offers.
Scott has seen his recruiting stock soar over the past few months. Previously ranked outside the Rivals 150, Scott jumped to the No. 48 overall spot on the recruiting site in August's update. 247 Sports rates him similarly as the No. 44 player and No. 18 player nationally.
Originally from Connecticut, Scott's family moved to Bermuda when he was one year old, leading him to play basketball overseas for most of his life.
Now, Scott plays for IMG Academy in Florida after previously spending time at Lakeland Christian.
In June, Scott took home the MVP of the Basketball Without Borders Americas camp in El Salvador, averaging 6.1 points per contest and reaching 16 points in one game.
Scott is set to visit multiple programs across the next few weeks. He wrapped up a trip to Houston last month and will also trek out to Texas A&M (Sept. 5), LSU (Sept. 10), Tennessee (Oct. 11), and Stanford at some point.
Kansas Basketball's 2026 Recruiting Class
Head coach Bill Self has yet to reel in a commitment from a player in the Class of 2026, and it's unlikely that he will receive one before the summer comes to a close.
However, Self and his coaching staff have been active on the recruiting trail during the offseason. The Jayhawks recently hosted 5-star prospects like Taylen Kinney and Ethan Taylor on visits.
With Darryn Peterson expected to be a one-and-done player and Flory Bidunga potentially making the leap to the NBA next season, KU is looking ahead and searching for a lead guard and a big man to replace those two standouts.
Players like Kinney and Deron Rippey Jr. fit the mold of a lead guard, while big men like Taylor and Davion Adkins could be Bidunga's replacement.
Still, Kansas has several promising pieces with remaining eligibility who could be pivotal long-term projects from the program. Among those are Elmarko Jackson, Kohl Rosario, Samis Calderon, and Bryson Tiller.
It should be interesting to see how the 2026 recruiting class plays out, but fans shouldn't overlook Scott when it comes to potential targets the coaching staff is zeroing in on.