Kansas Basketball Visit Primer: Recruits Planning to Take Trips to KU
Bill Self and members of the Kansas coaching staff began scouting countless prospects last week during the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships.
Since then, a handful of recruits have either received scholarship offers from the Jayhawks or locked in visits with the program.
While top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes remains a priority, several other players are emerging as serious targets for KU. There is a long list of recruits planning to visit Lawrence in the current recruiting cycle, so here is a quick primer of visits for fans to keep track of.
Future Visitors
Taylen Kinney (Aug. 22)
Toni Bryant (Nov. 2)
This week, a pair of top-15 recruits locked in dates to visit Kansas. The first will come next month with Taylen Kinney, while Toni Bryant will make his second official excursion to Lawrence this year.
Past Visitors
Toni Bryant (Mar. 8)
Sam Funches (Mar. 8)
Tyran Stokes (Apr. 18)
Ethan Taylor (Jun. 24, Unofficial)
These four players have publicly taken visits to Kansas in the current calendar year. Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit among all rising seniors, visited in April, while top-20 center Ethan Taylor took an unofficial last month. Taylor appears to be KU's top target from this group, as talks with Stokes have slowed since Kentucky entered the race.
Potential Visitors
Caleb Holt
Ikenna Alozie
Billy White III
5-star phenoms Caleb Holt and Ikenna Alozie have both confirmed they are in the midst of planning trips to Kansas. Meanwhile, 4-star forward Billy White III recently said he was looking to schedule a visit in mid-August.
Editor's note: We will update this page periodically when recruiting targets officially schedule visit dates to Kansas.