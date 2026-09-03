Bill Self Details Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses of 2026-27 Kansas Basketball Team

The Kansas basketball roster underwent a transformation this offseason, primarily with the subtraction of Darryn Peterson and addition of Tyran Stokes. The Jayhawks will be rolling out another projected top-3 pick as their top option after that strategy failed to work a year ago.

KU's transfer acquisitions haven't necessarily panned out in recent years, aside from a select few like Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, and Hunter Dickinson (depending on who you ask). The hope is that the current mix of young talent and veteran experience can change the program's fortunes in 2026-27.



On an episode of Inside College Basketball Now with CBS Sports' John Rothstein last month, head coach Bill Self spoke about the moves he made during the offseason and which players he expects to step up. Self believes his roster has plenty of upside, but a lot will depend on what Stokes is able to do as a freshman.

"I think that we're a better shooting team," Self said about his group. "I think that we're not freakishly athletic, but we're definitely well above average athletically. We'll have the most talented player on the floor basically every night we play. When you talk about raw talent, I think that's fairly undeniable in Tyran."

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other major question surrounding KU is its supporting cast. Not every freshman can immediately step into a Day 1 role and carry an offense as its first option. Stokes will need his fellow starters and bench contributors to pick him up on the days when things aren't going his way.

Self mentioned a few key newcomers who will be crucial in determining how far this team can go.



"I think we got pieces around him, but I also think we're unproven," he continued. "Can Keanu Dawes be a 14 and 8 guy? Can Tyran, as a freshman, do something like Melo did with Syracuse? Can Leroy [Blyden], [Taylen Kinney], and our respective bench be consistent enough and make enough shots that we can shoot 37-38% from three for the season. And then of course, do we have a five-man that can anchor. I think the answers to those are yes, but that's if everything goes perfect."

It appears that Self is remaining cautiously optimistic about this group. Given the shortcomings of the past few Kansas teams, there is no doubt he will remain apprehensive about his current squad until they prove otherwise on the court.

On the bright side, it isn't often that a player like Stokes passes through Lawrence. The ceiling for this team is sky-high with him running the offense, and Self has another opportunity to show that he can still lead Kansas to a deep NCAA Tournament run as he enters the final years of his coaching career.

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