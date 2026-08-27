ESPN Predicts Kansas Basketball’s Ceiling and Floor for 2026-27 Season

The Kansas basketball program has been bounced from the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive years. Bill Self is looking to change his fortunes in the 2026-27 campaign, which will likely be one of his last at the helm in Lawrence.

KU was unable to make a deep March run last year with superstar freshman Darryn Peterson leading the charge. It will look to reverse that trend behind fellow top recruit Tyran Stokes this season.



The Kansas brand is still one of the biggest in college basketball, but its dominance has certainly faded over the years as the transfer portal has become more prominent. National outlets are starting to lose faith in Self and Co., including CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, who doesn't even believe KU will open the season as a preseason top-25 team.

A recent article from ESPN's Myron Medcalf thinks that KU's season could go either way. He projects a vast difference between the Jayhawks' best and worst-case scenarios.

ESPN's Best-Case Scenario for Kansas

Medcalf believes KU's ceiling is winning 34 games, which it hasn't done since it won a national title in 2022, and reaching a Final Four. He also believes that winning the Big 12 is an attainable goal.

For the best-case scenario to come to fruition, the Jayhawks would not only need Stokes to be a National Player of the Year candidate, but also his supporting cast to step up. Transfers Leroy Blyden Jr., Keanu Dawes, and Christian Reeves all need to take on a huge load of production for this current roster to be cohesive.



"Self has had to address retirement rumors for the past few years -- his answer after this upcoming campaign likely depends on five-star recruit Tyran Stokes, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA draft," Medcalf wrote. "He's a strong, versatile, talented player who could very well carry the team to the Final Four."

This could be the last chance that the Jayhawks have at a national title under Coach Self. It is important that they don't squander it for one of the greatest leaders in college basketball history.

ESPN's Worst-Case Scenario for Kansas

On the contrary, Medcalf's worst-case scenario would put KU in a similar place to where it has been in recent years. He has the Jayhawks finishing with 23 total wins and fifth place in the Big 12 before suffering another first-round NCAA Tournament exit.

Even after a relatively underwhelming season in 2025-26, the Jayhawks still ended up finishing third in the conference standings due to an unexpected eight-game win streak in league play. Aside from that stretch, though, KU was a middling team for most of the year and coincidentally struggled more when Peterson returned to the court.



"But Self no longer has the veterans who might have made the transition to college hoops easier for Stokes and fellow five-star recruit Taylen Kinney," Medcalf continued later in the article. "Self's future might well depend on the success of a roster that will need its freshmen to step up."

If things go according to the worst-case scenario, KU's transfers likely wouldn't all pan out, similar to what we've seen in recent years. As we learned this past season, even having a projected top-3 NBA draft pick doesn't guarantee that a team will find success.

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