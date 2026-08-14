The Two Former Kansas Jayhawks Who Tyran Stokes Reminds Bill Self Of

Incoming freshman Tyran Stokes has earned high praise from Kansas head coach Bill Self since he arrived on campus. The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 is one of the most complete players Self has ever coached, and he is primed for an All-American-caliber 2026-27 campaign.

There are very few players in recent memory who can facilitate an offense and score like Stokes can at his size. Once he's able to find consistency, there's no reason why he can't lead the Jayhawks to a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Yesterday, Coach Self joined CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein for an episode of the podcast Inside College Basketball Now. Self touched on a number of topics, including how he was close to retiring after this past season. However, being able to coach a player as talented as Stokes certainly factored into his ultimate decision to stay in Lawrence.

When Rothstein asked Self to compare Stokes to one of his former players, he likened him to a pair of one-and-done stars.



"I think it's kind of a combination. I think kind of a Wiggs, but also a Josh Jackson," Self proclaimed. "To me, Josh was a dog, and Wiggs was so explosive. Tyran's not as explosive as Darryn, but Tyran is a tremendous athlete and he's unbelievably skilled. But he's got some dog in him like Josh."

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hall of Fame coach didn't necessarily say Stokes would be as effective as those two players, but that is quite a strong statement. Jackson and Wiggins are widely considered to be two of the best prospects to come through Kansas in recent memory, excluding recent incoming freshman Darryn Peterson.

While Self drew similarities to those former KU players, Stokes has received comparisons to current NBA players as well. Former KU assistant Norm Roberts recently said that Stokes reminded him of superstar Kawhi Leonard without the same defensive intensity.

Regardless of the names he gets associated with, Stokes is his own player with a versatile skill set. Only time will tell what he can achieve as a Jayhawk.

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