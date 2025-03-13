Bill Self on the Challenges and Benefits of Facing Arizona in the Big 12 Quarterfinals
For the second time in five days, Kansas Basketball will take on Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Jayhawks are coming off a hard fought, overtime victory against UCF and are hoping to keep the ball rolling.
Following the overtime thriller Kansas Head Coach, Bill Self, spoke on what makes playing the Wildcats for the second in five days challenging but also beneficial.
"It's going to be challenge because they've got some really good guys and a really good team," said Self. "The benefit is that from a preparation standpoint, we are going to be more familiar with them than we normally would."
In the Senior Saturday matchup, Arizona took the Jayhawks to the wire in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas was able to pull off the upset 83-76 but it wasn't easy.
"I actually thought on Saturday we had four seniors play very well and it was barely enough in our building," said Self. "So it's going to take a great energy type game and we're going to have to play big."
The Wildcats play hard-nosed basketball with outstanding guard play from Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley. The two combined for 37 points on Saturday and were rarely seen off the court.
"We've got to be able to guard the ball better than we did on Saturday," said Self. "I thought Saturday was a really good basketball game that was well played by both teams."
Kansas hasn't been great down the stretch, posting a 6-6 record over its last 12 games. Thursday's rematch is going to require toughness and tenacity in order to keep advancing towards the Big 12 title.
"The biggest thing for me and I think our guys is that, it was a great effort by us on Saturday and it was barely enough, so we've got to bring at least that plus more on Thursday," said Self.
The Jayhawks and the Wildcats are set to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, and the winner will advance to the semifinals to take on either Texas Tech or Baylor.