Bill Self Provides Injury Update on Kansas Guard Elmarko Jackson
Elmarko Jackson once headlined the 2023 Kansas Jayhawks recruiting class, but he missed all of the 2024-25 campaign with a torn patellar tendon.
During KU’s first official summer session practice of the offseason, Self revealed an injury update on the redshirt sophomore.
“Elmarko is healthy. He’s not 100% as far as rhythm, but he’ll make a big jump (this year),” Self told reporters on Monday.
Self's comments make it clear that Jackson is expected to be ready to go for the upcoming season.
Jackson's first year in Lawrence was a rocky one. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 assists in 34 contests (17 starts), though he was removed from the starting lineup at the season's midpoint.
After wrapping up his highly anticipated freshman year, the 6-foot-3 guard suffered a season-ending injury at a basketball camp in June 2024. He underwent surgery and was forced to redshirt.
Kansas, which finished 21-13 with a first-round tournament exit, certainly could have used Jackson's ball-handling skills and athleticism off the second unit.
While the New Jersey native is reportedly not 100% up to speed, Self seemed optimistic about his status and believes he will make a 'big jump' on the court.
Despite the additions of Darryn Peterson and transfer guards Jayden Dawson and Melvin Council Jr., Jackson still has an opportunity to play significant minutes for the Jayhawks. He is familiar with the program and holds tremendous upside.
However, it might take time for Jackson to regain trust and confidence in his body after going through such a grueling rehab process.
If Jackson can bud into the star that fans expected him to be when he first committed, the outlook of KU's season would look a lot different.