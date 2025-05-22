Why Darryn Peterson Could Benefit From Kansas Adding Jacque Vaughn
The Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff made a massive acquisition on Wednesday, bringing former KU point guard Jacque Vaughn on board.
Having coached 355 games at the NBA level and over a decade as an assistant, Vaughn is certainly overqualified for the job.
In fact, he is the first ex-NBA coach to become an assistant at Kansas.
Norm Roberts' replacement on the sidelines brings a unique viewpoint as an experienced assistant — and it may benefit incoming freshman Darryn Peterson more than anyone.
Assuming college goes accordingly for “Bucket Jones,” it will only be a mere stop before what should be a long journey in the pros.
However, Vaughn will be able to offer advice that will stick with Peterson long after his NCAA career.
Vaughn has previously coached the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and other NBA stars, so he is quite familiar with how the modern professional game operates on both ends of the court.
The projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, Peterson in particular will benefit from learning how to carry himself like a pro before stepping onto an NBA court.
Coach Self knows what it takes to get a player to the NBA, but Vaughn brings the perspective of what teams look for and what to expect as a player transitions to the league.
Given how many one-and-done players exist in today's game, having someone like Vaughn on the coaching staff ensures those short years are maximized.
Ultimately, Vaughn’s presence on the coaching staff will help Peterson and future Jayhawks prepare for what is to come at the next level.