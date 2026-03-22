Bill Self Retirement Speculation Ramps Up After Kansas’ March Madness Exit

For the fourth consecutive season, the Kansas basketball program was eliminated in the first weekend of March Madness today. The Jayhawks lost an ugly, defensive-oriented battle to Rick Pitino and St. John’s at the buzzer, 67-65.



Even with the projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson on their side, the Jayhawks were utterly abysmal on offense. This game was reminiscent of how many of KU's recent campaigns have ended ever since they won a national title in 2022.

It now marks the first time since 1985 that Kansas has been unable to make a Sweet 16 appearance in four consecutive years. The recent emphasis on the transfer portal and NIL has resulted in some of the worst years of KU basketball in the modern era.



Head coach Bill Self, now 63, is clearly having a tough time adjusting to the new landscape of the sport. A lot of fans believe tonight's embarrassing loss should be the one that sends him off into the sunset, and we can't really blame them.

Social Media Calls for Bill Self to Retire

Opposing fan bases might find it crazy that the Jayhawk faithful are calling for Self's job, but understand where some of them are coming from. Kansas is supposed to be the gold standard of college basketball, and it simply has not lived up to that billing since the transfer portal became prominent.



There is no shortage of people on social media saying Self needs to call it quits after today. I'm not saying I agree with all of these takes, but there is certainly truth to some of them.

Bill Self is done. He should never coach another game for KU. He’s the greatest CBB maybe ever, but he hasn’t put out a product up to KU standards for 4 straight years now. It is over, cut your losses, move on and go aggressively after the top D1 coaches. — Jokic Burner (@MikesMajorTakes) March 22, 2026

I don’t think Bill Self is returning next year



Seems like he’s just done with this new era of college basketball — CBBToday (@CBBToday) March 22, 2026

If this is the last half we get of Bill Self… it’s been fun. — Bill Self’s BBQ Grill (@grilledbybill) March 22, 2026

Bill Self is the greatest thing to ever happen to Kansas basketball. But I simply cannot watch him make the same mistakes year in and year out. We’ve been awful offensively since 2022, we don’t shoot 3s, he doesn’t make rotational adjustments. I’m tired of it. — Jared Williams (@TheRealJWill13) March 22, 2026

He put Elmarko Jackson in for that. What an absolute nightmare coaching job by Bill Self — Joe (@Joe_Mehalik) March 22, 2026

This is one of, if not the worst Kansas basketball team I’ve ever seen



Been a terrible couple of years for the Jayhawks. Bill Self could be at the end of his string- not saying he’s fired but I wouldn’t be shocked if he stepped away — White Iverson (@caseybellar) March 22, 2026

Hall of fame coach Bill Self hasn’t given me a functioning offense in March since 2022 — Popeyes spokesman (@Lilkennyp_23) March 22, 2026

Is this it for Bill self? Kinda seems like it is. Idk man this can’t be acceptable for that program to get routed three years in a row from the tournament. — aggressively optimistic texas fan (@TexasHookem22) March 22, 2026

It has become a common theme for the Jayhawks to get boat-raced in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. The past few years have featured some of the worst losses of Self's career, both in margin of defeat and magnitude for the program.



What makes matters worse is that Self has simply been outcoached in each of Kansas' tournament exits. He did not have his players ready or prepared for St. John's full-court press today, as the team looked lost on the court and committed countless careless turnovers when inbounding the ball.

Coach Self Still Has Some Believers

Not everyone wants Self gone immediately. He's the greatest coach in program history and has given fans amazing memories over the years, which is why so many people are reluctant to call for his firing. We'll leave the final decision to you guys reading this.

I will not slander Bill Self — JayhawkFocus (@JayhawkFocus) March 22, 2026

I’m not going to say it’s over for Bill Self. It seems dumb to act like he’s just forgotten how to coach.



But the questions about what he can do in the NIL era are starting to mount a bit. Three straight first-weekend exits, and 6 of the last 7 tournaments, is absolutely brutal — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) March 22, 2026

Who Will Succeed Bill Self at Kansas?

This is the biggest question everyone is asking before Kansas makes any rash decisions. Athletic Director Travis Goff obviously can't "fire" Self given what he has accomplished at the university — he would have to walk away on his own terms and help draw out a succession plan.



Florida's Todd Golden, Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, and many others have been named as potential candidates by many Jayhawk fans. Of course, there is no real merit behind this, just speculation.

It remains to be seen whether Self will return to Lawrence for another season next year. Regardless, it is reasonable for the program to start surveying its options for the ninth Kansas head coach in program history.