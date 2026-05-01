Why Bill Self Signing Tyran Stokes May Be His Best Recruiting Win Ever at Kansas

Bill Self is no stranger to signing big-name recruits during his time at Kansas. He’s signed dozens of five-star prospects, from Mario Chalmers to Andrew Wiggins to Darryn Peterson and so on – several of whom were ranked as the best player available according to one recruiting site or another.

But landing a commitment from Tyran Stokes, the consensus No. 1 player in the 2026 according to every major recruiting service, may be his crown achievement on the recruiting trail.

Stokes is a generational talent who could easily be the best player in college basketball next season and will likely be one of the favorites to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NBA Draft.

His high school coach Mike Bethea – who has coached several future NBA players at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle – recently called him the best player (potentially) to ever come out of Rainier Beach and offered up comparisons of LeBron James and Magic Johnson when describing his game.

For Self to land a player of that caliber is impressive in itself, but even more so when you factor in the schools he beat out for his commitment.

Both Kentucky and Oregon were considered finalists for Stokes and both schools happen to be outfitted by Nike, whom Stokes has a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with. KU on the other hand is partnered with Adidas.

That created a very unique obstacle in the recruiting process, and yet, Self was able to make his pitch and make it work for the young superstar.

Stokes is also a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and that – along with Kentucky's Nike affiliation – was seen by many as an advantage for the Wildcats, but Self was able to overcome that as well.

But perhaps the biggest reason why this is the biggest recruiting win of Self’s time at Kansas is the timing.

It’s never been harder to recruit college basketball players in this day and age of the transfer portal and NIL. There are so many factors at play that make it difficult to manage a roster year in and year out.

Despite those ongoing challenges, Self was able to land the biggest fish in the sea – one that gives him a real shot at contending for another Final Four in what may be his final season at Kansas after retirement rumors grew loud following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Self needed Stokes in a bad way and got him. And regardless of how next season goes, that will remain one of the biggest recruiting wins he’s ever had at Kansas.