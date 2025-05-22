Former Kansas Star Christian Braun Set For Major NBA Payday
Christian Braun has made a name for himself since being drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2022. Although his stats didn't stand out in his rookie year, he still made history. Braun is one of five NBA players ever to win an NCAA National Championship and an NBA Finals in back-to-back years.
Since then, he has improved greatly, numbers-wise, adding on to them each year. In his rookie season, he averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. The following year, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
This past year, Braun made a huge jump, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He is one of two players in the past two years to have their scoring average go up by more than eight points. With these improvements he found his way into the starting lineup and became a big contributor for the Nuggets.
Braun's hard work and improvement have not gone unnoticed around the league. He is finishing up his rookie contract and is eventually looking to sign an extension, and it looks to be a big one.
ESPN NBA Analyst Bobby Marks expects the extension to be worth at least $30 million per year.
Marks' believes Braun's payday will be that high due to the fact that he plays in a high number of games each season and his stats jumped at a high number compared to the previous year.
Braun was also a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award this past season and is valued as a high-level player on both sides of the ball.