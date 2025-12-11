Should Kansas Pursue Jalon Daniels' Replacement in the Transfer Portal?

Regardless of what you think about him, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels provided the Jayhawks with steady production for over half a decade.



The longtime signal-caller finished his tenure in Lawrence second all-time in passing yards and touchdowns, trailing only the great Todd Reesing, and the offensive system that was built catered to his strengths.

Now that Daniels has graduated and exhausted his collegiate eligibility, Lance Leipold will enter the 2026 campaign with a new player under center. As of now, there is a lot of uncertainty about who that player might be.

Who Will Jalon Daniels’ Replacement Be?

The only feasible replacements who have received playing time at KU are returning quarterbacks Isaiah Marshall and Cole Ballard.



Marshall redshirted in 2024 and was used sparingly in certain sets in 2025. The dual-threat phenom finished the season with three pass attempts and 15 carries for 160 yards.

Meanwhile, Ballard started two games in 2023 when Jason Bean went down and failed to lead KU to a win. Across three seasons at the university, he has amassed 445 passing yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions, and 209 rushing yards.

Kansas freshman quarterback Cole Ballard (15) lines up a pass during the first quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

He began his career as a walk-on but showed some promise during that stretch two years ago. However, it is very unlikely that the program views him as a long-term option at quarterback.



The problem with entering next season with either of these players as the expected starter — assuming neither of them hit the transfer portal — is that neither has proven himself on a bigger stage.

Ballard's limitations were abundantly clear when he played in 2023, and Marshall has not proven himself as a passer. While Marshall's versatility as a runner makes him a dangerous option and would give KU a smoother transition from a fellow dual-threat star in Daniels, it remains a mystery whether he could actually throw.

Kansas May Look for a Transfer

The reality is that Kansas cannot expect to be a very good team if either of these players takes over the quarterback position next season. At the very least, Leipold's staff will need to add a player who can compete with them for the job.

KU could bring in a veteran or even another developmental piece who fights his way up the depth chart.



There is still a lot of offseason left, and there will be more clarity after bowl season. However, going the transfer route would probably be the most effective approach for the Jayhawks right now.