Christian Reeves Appears to Have Seized Control of Kansas Basketball’s Center Spot

Although the 2026 Kansas basketball offseason was generally a success, Bill Self didn't exactly knock it out of the park with his handling of the center situation following Flory Bidunga's departure to the transfer portal. The program added Charleston transfer Christian Reeves and is banking on a second-year jump from Paul Mbiya.

The talented backcourt and loaded starting five were often overshadowed by conversations of the question marks surrounding the big men on the roster. However, those concerns may have slowly started to fade after the preseason opener against Pittsburg State.



Despite spending most of the offseason working his way back from shoulder surgery, Reeves got the starting nod at center and made all of his 12 minutes played count. Self called him the best player on the floor in his postgame press conference, and the senior from Charlotte's box score reflected that with a strong 14-point, 10-rebound double-double with four blocks.

Kansas Jayhawks center Christian Reeves (32) dunks the ball against Pittsburg State Gorillas during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While those numbers come with a pretty big asterisk considering the opponent, Reeves still gave fans plenty to be excited about. Mbiya looked raw and questionable in his limited minutes, while freshman Davion Adkins flashed some intriguing physical tools but made it clear he has plenty of room to grow.

There had been plenty of chatter online about Kansas going small and using Keanu Dawes as a small-ball five — and that could remain a feasible option for short spurts — but Reeves gave the coaching staff enough to feel comfortable with the possibility of him holding down the paint for 20-25 minutes a night.



At 7-foot-2, 260 pounds, his sheer size and rim protection will be awfully tough to pass up in the starting lineup. His presence on the defensive end alone will make opposing teams think twice before driving to the hoop.

"He (Self) told me he thought I could contribute to the Kansas winning."



I caught up with Christian Reeves following his first unofficial game with #KUbball; he talks why KU was the right fit for him⬇️



(he's just a tad taller than me 😂)@KSNTSports pic.twitter.com/H6oMpA7WOW — Sydney Clark (@SydneyClark___) October 19, 2026

With all that said, this outlook could change in a matter of a few weeks if Reeves can't replicate this production against higher-caliber competition. He began his career in the ACC at Duke and Clemson, where injuries held him back before he found a second wind at the College of Charleston in 2025-26. Still, it's important to remember that he did so in a lower-tier, mid-major conference.



For now, the biggest takeaway is that Reeves looked physical and healthy in his first appearance as a Jayhawk. He'll get a much tougher test on Wednesday when KU hosts Louisville in Allen Fieldhouse for an exhibition, and that will give him a chance to prove that he really can be the answer at center.

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