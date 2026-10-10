Kansas Transfer Addition Keanu Dawes Embraces Possibility of Starting at Center

The Kansas basketball program brought back Tre White via a court injunction last month to bolster the Jayhawks' roster. He started every game for the Jayhawks last season and figures to slot into a similar role due to his familiarity with Bill Self's scheme.

One of the biggest things White did for this team was open up its lineup versatility. KU already had a number of talented pieces in its starting unit, but it now can mix and match the most effective groups depending on how they play with each other.

Since White is projected to re-enter the starting five along with Tyran Stokes at the other forward spot, it created a question of how Utah transfer Keanu Dawes would be utilized. He's arguably the biggest name the coaching staff acquired on the open market this offseason, but he's in an awkward position playing alongside two other players around his height.



Rather than rolling out a bigger lineup with limited ball-handling, the Jayhawks could opt to use Dawes as a small-ball five, presenting a possibility that Coach Self mentioned as a "fun" option in a recent interview.

During his brief media appearance on Thursday, Dawes made it clear he's on board with the idea, too. The Houston native stated he can fill in wherever the team needs him, including at any position in the starting lineup.

"I feel like [me playing the five] brings a lot more spacing," Dawes said. "A lot of fives don't have the athleticism or the speed or the quick burst that I have. When I'm at the five, I keep doing my rebounding, but I might be popping more, driving off of closeouts, and just opening more space for the team."

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the majority of the offseason, the Jayhawk faithful wondered whether Christian Reeves or Paul Mbiya would receive the starting nod in the season opener at center. While both players will have significant roles on this year's squad, there's no longer a guarantee that either one starts.

Despite his height limitations at 6-foot-9, there's reason to believe Dawes is a viable center candidate. He finished in the 98th percentile in defensive rebounding rate for the Utes a year ago, which is saying something considering he did it in one of the best basketball conferences in the country.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Paul Mbiya (34) shoots against St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) and St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going this route would allow KU's offense to have all perimeter players on the floor when Dawes is playing the five. He shot 31.7% from beyond the arc last year on 3.2 attempts per night, but said he believes he can get to 37 or 38% in the interview.



White and Stokes could also help make this lineup work. Both would give Kansas some added size on the wings, meaning their ability to rebound and defend the interior could make up for the lack of height in the paint.

Even if Dawes doesn't become the team's full-time center, it's another option Self can have in his back pocket. The coaching staff has made it clear it wants to experiment with different lineups, and Dawes' versatility gives KU another way to do that.

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