Why I'm Buying the Early Kansas Basketball Hype Around Paul Mbiya

The Kansas basketball team is banking on a center rotation that is largely unproven. Given the injury circumstances surrounding Christian Reeves this offseason, Paul Mbiya remains an option to start at the five to open the year.

The 21-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo averaged a modest 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds as a true freshman with the Jayhawks, then returned to the university after a brief stint in the transfer portal. Recent NCAA age rules for overseas players forced Mbiya to jump to a junior for the upcoming campaign.



Last year when Mbiya was on the court, we saw an inexperienced and raw talent who clearly had plenty of work to do. However, there was never any question that the physical tools were there. He stands at 7-foot, 255 pounds and owns an otherworldly wingspan that is projected to be around 7-foot-8.

Players with those kinds of tools don't come around every year. As questionable as Mbiya looked at times last season, I'm buying into him as KU's starting center for the upcoming campaign.

During the NCAA Tournament, Bill Self unleashed Mbiya as something of a secret weapon. He scored a season-high eight points in the team's tournament-opening win over Cal Baptist before grabbing a season-high six rebounds in the Round of 32 loss to St. John's. Across those two games, Mbiya showed that his size alone could make an impact on the floor, whether it was on the glass or as a rim protector.

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Paul Mbiya (34) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KU already isn't getting much offensively from its center if Reeves wins the job, as he has never averaged more than 1.7 points at the Power 4 level. There is no credible evidence suggesting that Mbiya is going to transform into an All-Big 12 talent overnight, but the coaching staff has to take a chance on a player with the traits he possesses.

His frame might remind Jayhawk fans of former KU standout Udoka Azubuike, who similarly entered his tenure in Lawrence as a raw, chiseled overseas talent (to a lesser degree) before quickly finding himself dominating the conference. There is no better coach to unlock Mbiya's talent than Self.



Self has made a living utilizing high-low actions over the years to allow centers with limited offensive skill sets to excel. Right now, the focus should be on improving Mbiya's technique as a defender and teaching him to consistently box out and rebound.

He certainly showed signs of growing pains last year, and there are bound to be some more in 2026-27. However, KU should be able to live with those struggles with the hope that by the time March Madness rolls around, Mbiya has adapted to Coach Self's system.

Kansas doesn't need him to be more than an 8-and-8 guy if he is the starting center. What he brings to the table with his length and athleticism could be far more valuable than what he produces in the box score.

Mbiya is nowhere close to a finished product, but Kansas only needs him to use the physical gifts he already has and continue developing the rest of his game.

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