Class of 2027 Star Antonio Pemberton Includes Kansas in Final Eight

Bill Self and Kansas are attempting to close in on one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2027. This week, 4-star point guard Antonio Pemberton narrowed his list of schools to eight.



Among the finalists are Kansas, along with Marquette, Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Boston College, and UCLA. Pemberton is the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 8 point guard in the 247 Sports' Class of 2027 rankings.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Antonio Pemberton is down to eight schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-1 point guard and top-35 overall recruit in the 2027 breaks down each of his finalists: https://t.co/foZ0xmiFIk pic.twitter.com/5IRYp9ZLyx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 29, 2026

Antonio Pemberton Includes Kansas in Top 8

An incoming senior at the newly established Master's Academy International prep school in Massachusetts, Pemberton has drawn significant interest from top programs across the country. He has only taken an official visit to Marquette so far, but it is reasonable to assume the Jayhawks will look to get him on campus at some point this year.



Pemberton is described as a score-first guard who can get buckets with ease. Here is 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein's scouting report on the young phenom:

"Pemberton is a tough-shot taker and maker," Finkelstein writes. "He loves his pull-up game, both from the mid-range and three, has good lift into his release, the type of natural fade that requires very little separation, and yet still soft touch on the rim."



"While he lacks overwhelming muscle mass, he can be physical off the bounce, and create space through initiating little bumps. He’s also tight with his handle, capable of stringing together multiple moves to shake his defender, and very proficient at changing speeds with hang dribbles. He’s typically under the rim in traffic, but has floaters to match his pull-ups, an excellent left hand, and gets himself to the free-throw line in high volume (79% on 7 attempts per game)."

Pemberton would be a great addition to KU's 2027 recruiting class, which already includes a commitment from 5-star, top-15 prospect Javon Bardwell. The Jayhawks do have a pair of potential multi-year guards in Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney, but there is no telling who will stick around or for how long in the NIL era.



The Methuen, Massachusetts, native competed for the Boston Rivals on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer and averaged 24 points per gane. Prying Pemberton away from the Northeast won't be easy, but he is a recruit Jayhawk fans should keep a close eye on moving forward.